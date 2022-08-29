OKLAHOMA CITY ― The second annual dance festival honoring the five renowned Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma known as the Five Moons will be held Friday through Sunday, September 9-11. The event will be held at the First Americans Museum, 659 First Americans Boulevard, in Oklahoma City and on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus.
The five ballerinas–Maria Tallchief, Marjorie Tallchief, Rosella Hightower, Moscelyne Larkin and Yvonne Chouteau–created distinguished careers in the dance world during the 20th century. This year’s festival will highlight Moscelyne Larkin and her legacy.
Larkin, a member of the Shawnee-Peoria tribe, co-founded the Tulsa Ballet with her husband, Roman Jasinski, in 1956. In honor of Larkin, the Shawnee variation from The Four Moons will be performed by an OU dance student.
The Five Moons Dance Festival seeks to inspire the community’s interest in learning more about the Five Moons’ remarkable accomplishments and to provide a platform for female-identifying choreographers from historically underrepresented populations to present their work, thereby contributing to the future of female leadership in dance.
The festival will include an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 9 at Thirty-Nine Restaurant inside the First Americans Museum. It will also offer a series of discussions and educational events with Peoria members, dance artists, and scholars on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Five Moons Theatre inside First Americans Museum.
The event will culminate in a dance performance on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center at the University of Oklahoma.
Performing groups will include the Tulsa Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, Eastern Shawnee Stomp Dancers, Peoria Children’s Choir, and students from the OU School of Dance. Highlighted choreographers will include New England Foundation for the Arts awardee Sidra Bell, OU alumna Maggie Boyett and Princess Grace awardee Robyn Mineko Williams.
The term “Five Moons” is derived from a ballet created by Cherokee composer Louis Ballard Sr. called The Four Moons which was performed at the second Oklahoma Indian Ballerina Festival in 1967.
The Oklahoma Indian Ballerina Festivals were held in 1957 and 1967 to celebrate milestone anniversaries of Oklahoma’s statehood. The Four Moons, which was performed by four of the ballerinas, excluding Maria Tallchief who had retired from performing, included solos honoring the heritage of each dancer.
Celebrated Native American artist Jerome Tiger created a painting titled The Four Moons, which was the program cover for the 1967 Oklahoma Indian Ballerinas Festival. The Five Moons have also been honored in a mural titled Flight of Spirit by Chickasaw painter Make Larsen, located in the rotunda of the Oklahoma State Capitol and a bronze sculpture installation in Tulsa by Oklahoma artist Gary Henson titled The Five Moons. Four of the Five Moons have been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Each of the Five Moons had notable performing careers, all dancing with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, as well as other renowned companies in the United States and abroad. In addition to being trailblazers in the world of professional ballet, the Five Moons contributed to the future of the art form by teaching the next generation of dancers and founding or leading several major ballet schools and companies, many of which are still active today.
Rosella Hightower, of Choctaw descent, founded the Center for Classical Dance, in Cannes, France, in 1962, and in 1981, she became the first American director of the Paris Opera Ballet.
Yvonne Chouteau, of Shawnee, Oklahoma and of Cherokee heritage, established OU’s Department of Dance, now the OU School of Dance, in 1963 with her husband, Miguel Terekhov. She also founded the Oklahoma City Civic Ballet, now known as Oklahoma City Ballet, in 1963.
Maria Tallchief is widely considered to be America’s first prima ballerina. George Balanchine created several roles for her during her time as a principal dancer at New York City Ballet, including her signature The Firebird.
Marjorie Tallchief was the first Native American dancer to become a première danseuse étoile at the renowned Paris Opera Ballet. She served as the director of dance at the Harid Conservatory in Boca Raton, Florida, from 1989 to 1993. She was presented with a Distinguished Service Award from OU in 1992.
“A dance festival honoring and celebrating the legacy of the Five Moons ballerinas is long overdue, ‘said Warren Queton, former tribal liaison at the OU Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Five Moons Dance Festival planning committee member.
“American Indian people are a dancing people and always have been. Dance is an important part of our identity, Queton added. “It is important to recognize and encourage talent aspiring to follow in the footsteps of the Five Moons and become ballet dancers and choreographers in a field where American Indians are an underrepresented population.”
Tickets for the Five Moons Dance Festival are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting ou.edu/finearts/universitytheatre or by calling the OU Fine Arts Box Office at 405-325-4101.
More information about the festival can be found at dance.ou.edu/fivemoonsfest.
