Dallas, Texas –- New this year, "Music for All" is collaborating with the University of North Texas Wind Studies to bring a one-day marching band camp to high school students.
BOA Blast, presented by Yamaha, will take place on the University of North Texas campus on July 20, 2023.
The camp is open to all high school marching band wind players, color guard members and drum majors, and is likely to draw some Oklahoma youngsters to participate.
Students will be able to kickstart their marching band season by brushing up on their movement and playing skills and will be able to learn how to lead a section with three hours of dedicated leadership training.
Along with specialized training from a world-class faculty, students will get hands-on experience on the field from Carolina Crown Drum Corps members.
As part of the camp, students will get to practice and perform alongside drum corps members and learn first-hand what it’s like at the drum corps level.
The camp will also give students a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they play the National Anthem on the field ahead of the Drum Corps International show that night.
To register and for more information, click here: https://camp.musicforall.org/new-boa-blast-unt/ .
The mission of Music for All is described in promotional materials as "to create, provide, and expand life-changing experiences through music. Our vision is to be a catalyst to ensure that every child in America has access and opportunity for active music-making in their scholastic environment." A 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization, Music for All's events and programs serve more than 600,000 attendees annually –– more than 1.3 million since 1975. Programs include the Bands of America Championships for marching bands, a summer music camp for students and teachers, festivals for concert bands and orchestras, national honor ensembles for students, and educational webinars, podcasts, and online resources for teachers.
