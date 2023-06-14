Anxiously anticipated and joyfully received, Concert 3 for the 2023 Brightmusic Summer Festival was an aural delight. Sounds that will remain in mind, and seen moments of lived experience.
Ami I-Lin Cheng, co-artistic director for the Ensemble, welcomed back to the Brightmusic stage Ruirui Ouhang Johnson, to perform Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose” – a short composition for piano “Four hands.”
The work is not related to the English nursery rhyme, but was inspired by other characters through tales rooted on the European continent. As noted in the program notes of Malcolm Zachariah (a Brightmusic Board member), Ravel (1875-1937) wrote this for his younger siblings, Mimi and Jean during years when “their parents’ Parisian quarters hosted many great artists like Erik Satie and Igor Stravinsky.”
Ravel had the habit of reading to the children, inventing his own stories, and in other ways engaging the youngsters. Cheng and Johnson deftly (and joyfully) progressed through the tale of “la Belle … Dormant” (Sleeping Beauty), Petit Poucet (Tom Thumb), Imperatrice des Pagodes (Empress of the Pagodas) Le Jardin Feerique (The Enchanted Garden), and ‘Les Entretiens de la Belle et la Bete (Conversations of Beauty and the Beast).
The “Pagodas” portion moved quickly, with a brisk final series of stanzas from the paired pianists. “The Enchanted Garden” was musically smooth, with a gentle ending. As for the “conversations” of the beauty and the beast, the music of Ravel indeed seemed designed to lyrically render that tale “as old as time.”
Cheng returned, paired with her spouse, a master of the clarinet -- Chad Burrow for the final two “sets” of Concert 3’s opening trio of numbers.
First came a set of “Fantasy pieces” from composer Robert Schumann (1819-1856) – a tight composition merely 12 minutes long – and, amazingly, composed over merely two days in 1849. While first conceived for “evening” parties, Schumann’s wife Clara (whose own compositions are enjoying renewed appreciation) premiered the “fantasy” composition with a family friend.
What Zachariah describes as “mood swings” and “repeating themes” were well presented in the Chen-Burrow partnership.
Second, the piano-clarinet team presented one of the most unique concert-portions in this writer’s memory. Michelle Mangani gets credit for condensing and fusing five works by Ennio Morricone (1928-2020) – the modern-era composer best-known for his work on the “Spaghetti Westerns” of the 1960s.
Introducing this work to an appreciative audience, Burrow drew attention to Morricone’s two romantic compositions – Gabriel’s Oboe from “The Mission” (1986), and the love theme from “Cinema Paridiso” (1988).
With his fond tribute, Burrow blended those works of love into the “sublime” Marricone compositions that so powerfully delineated director Sergio Leone’s legacy – the final duel from “A Fist Full of Dollars” (1964), the main title from “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968), and the “ecstasy of gold” scene from “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly” (1966).
Soaring expressions of human love, tender and lingering moments of passion, the venality and excess of greed, the power of mammon, the horror of violence -- this and more, captured on stage in just more than a dozen minutes by two American musicians rendering the composition of an Italian composer.
Live and in-person, it doesn’t get much better than this.
After intermission, Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate’s “Snake Oil” was the star.
As reported previously, he had described the work as a kind of modern musical impressionism, saying, “Snake Oil is a work that reflects American Indian culture with a high level of abstraction. It is based upon two ancient snake dance songs from the Chickasaw and Seminole tradition and is presented in different sections, referred to as Aberrations (deviations).”
Thee musicians were Meredith Blecha-Wells on the cello, Jonathan Nichol on saxophone (a first for the ensemble) and, on piano, Ms. Cheng. At the concert, composer Tate expressed his appreciation to Brightmusic’s creative leaders for bringing the work to vibrant life. He sang the aforementioned songs a capella, and gave tribute to his son as inspiration during the time of COVID.
The “snake” was conveyed, as intended, as a provocateur -- in the water or in the grass, striking victims and “singing” a dissonant song. Plucks on the cello strings combined with note-less sounds from the cello and deep resonant notes on the grand piano gave a distinctive feel to most of the composition.
The musical story (no rolling spoken narrative on this one) was somber, subdued, sad and smoldering.
At times, the image in this reviewer’s imagination was a vision -- this music would fit a motion picture scene, set somewhere in North America before 1492, conveying the struggle of native people to survive the vicissitudes of nature.
Light and dark, mostly struggle with some quiet moments – were conveyed as the each of the performers had times to bear the burden of musical narrative. The one constant being the support rendered to one another.
Near the end of the program, the lad Tate had referenced earlier (his son) quietly joined his father to the left (stage right) of the performers. Then, he joined his Dad and the musicians for the “curtain call.” And after that, he was still a little boy, exploring some hidden corners of the venue’s space.
The mind will long linger on moments from Concert 3 of the Summer 2023 Brightmusic Festival.
What’s next? Concert 4, the finale, is Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Where? First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City.
When? Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.
How? Twenty dollars a person, no charge for season or festival pass holders, “special deals” for students and seniors.
Who? Composers for the ages and world-class musicians.
Why? Think of this music -- in the series bringing “Scenes from Childhood” – as Balm for the Soul in these troubled times.
