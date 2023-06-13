Editor’s Note: The Brightmusic Summer Festival continues tonight (Tuesday, June 13) with Concert 3 at First Baptist Church, 1201 North Robinson Avenue, in downtown Oklahoma City 73103. The program theme is “Once on a Time.” The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Malcolm Zachariah’s Program Notes for this evening’s concert follow.
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose) for Piano Four Hands
Maurice Ravel was a leading French composer of the early Twentieth Century, and he wrote this piece for young siblings Mimi and Jean Godebski, aged 6 and 7. Their parents’ Parisian apartment hosted many great artists like Erik Satie and Igor Stravinsky.
Ravel often read the fairy tales and his own inventions to the children, and each movement in this Mother Goose series (no relation to the English nursery rhyme!) is inspired by certain characters:
• Pavane de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Pavane for Sleeping Beauty)
• Petit Poucet (Tom Thumb)
• Laideronnette, Impératrice des Pagodes (Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas)
• Le Jardin Féerique (The Enchanted Garden)
• Les Entretiens de la Belle et de la Bête (Conversations of Beauty and the Beast)
Two other young pianists ended up premiering the piece, including Jeanne Leleu, who impressed Ravel and later went won the 1923 Prix de Rome music composition award.
Robert Schumann (1810-1856), Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano
Schuman was a German composer of the Romantic period who wrote both complex, large works and short improvised “flights of fancy,” such as these three pieces written in just two days in 1849.
Schumann initially titled this work “Evening Party Pieces”, which likely was the case when Schumann’s equally gifted wife and composer Clara on piano and clarinetist Johann Kotte premiered the composition. Each movement is a musical conversation between the instruments in A-B-A song form featuring mood swings of obsessively repeating themes.
Ennio Morricone (1928-2020), Selections from ‘Cinema Paradiso’, ‘Once Upon a Time in the West’, and ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly’, Arranged for Clarinet and Piano by Michelle Mangani
Morricone was an Italian composer who wrote over 400 scores for film and television, with his music from “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. That film’s iconic two-note main theme evokes coyote howls and bounces between instruments, one example of Morricone’s musical experimentations for “spaghetti Westerns” set in the American West but produced often by Italian filmmakers.
Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (b. 1968), Snake Oil for Saxophone, Cello, and Piano
Tate was born in Norman, Oklahoma, in 1968 and is dedicated to the development of American Indian classical composition. Impichchaachaaha’ is his Chickasaw house name and means “his high corncrib,” referring to a hut on stilts used to store corn and other vegetables. Tate earned his bachelor’s in music at Northwestern University followed by a masters at The Cleveland Institute of Music. Brightmusic previously performed Snake Oil alongside live painting by Native artist Zonly Looman at the Harding Fine Arts Academy’s First Americans Cultural Experience event in April. Tate had the following remarks:
“As a Chickasaw classical composer, I consider myself a modern impressionist, and Snake Oil is a work that reflects American Indian culture with a high level of abstraction. It is based upon two ancient snake dance songs from the Chickasaw and Seminole tradition and is presented in different sections, referred to as Aberrations (deviations).
“Snake Oil was a wonderful adventure for me to compose. I dove into the world of colors and gestures available with piano, cello and saxophone and had a complete field trip! I did encode a lot of emotional and psychological ideas about life and relationship; however, a lot of this work was inspired by my very young son, Heloha. His name means thunder in the Chickasaw language. Heloha is a beautiful young man who is filled with fabulous curiosity, excitement and wit.
“Musically, it is a dream come true for Brightmusic to perform this work again. They have an unusual brilliance in adapting to endless styles of new modern compositions and established repertoire. I am absolutely certain they will bring an exciting and memorable performance to the audience.”
Venue and other Brightmusic Notes, including disclosure
Admission for each concert is $20 at the door and free for children, active-duty military, and students with ID. Or save $30 with a festival pass ($50) available by mail or online at brightmusic.org/passes. The COVID pandemic isn’t over yet, and the venue offers a lot of space to spread out and attend concerts in greater safety. Masks are optional but are recommended for anyone who is not fully vaccinated or those who have a compromised immune system.
Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble, Oklahoma City’s own chamber ensemble, will perform its summer festival of fine classical chamber music at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th St. in downtown Oklahoma City.
Free parking is south of the building. For more information about the ensemble and upcoming concerts, visit www,brightmusic.org. Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel serves on the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.
