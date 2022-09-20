Supporters of the arts are encouraged to come to the historic Paseo Arts District on Tuesday, October 18, when Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park hosts the return of the Paseo FEAST.
Attend that evening's dinner event to hear artists/finalists present their creative projects and vote for your favorite.
This is a "feast" in more than once sense of the word.
FEAST is an annual micro-granting program managed by the Paseo Arts Association, that gives up to five hopeful artists an opportunity to garner the financial support of the community to fund their vision. The October event renews a favorite Paseo gathering that has been absent (due to the Pandemic) since since 2019.
A selection committee made up of professionals from the fields of art, music, film, poetry and performance will review project proposals, which were submitted this month.
The selection panel chooses the finalists.
Artists submitted their proposals in early September
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/art/a-call-for-artists-paseo-feast-2022/article_f7ccecd2-1987-11ed-94bd-8fbe67eace6f.html) .
Each attendee purchases a ticket, which includes their dinner and a ballot.
During dinner, finalists give a five-minute presentation about their project to the FEAST audience, after which diners will cast their votes. The project with the most votes wins a grant comprised of the evening’s proceeds to fund their project.
Paseo FEAST (Funding Emerging Art with Sustainable Tactics) 2022 is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 18. Doors will open at 6 o’clock, the event will begin at 630 p.m.
Organizing all of this is the Paseo Arts Association. Your hosts at the venue – Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (at their Indoor Theatre, 2920 Paseo, Oklahoma City 73103) – help with the program.
Included are Box Dinners provided by nearby Paseo Grille. There will be a Cash Bar.
Tickets are $30 each and a portion of each ticket purchase supports your mean ... and funding of the winning artist's project. To purchase tickets, review arrangements and see the meal options, visit: https://thepaseo.wufoo.com/forms/m15rvny31i7l5hu/
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this story. For more information, contact theresa@thepaseo.org.
