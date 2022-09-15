OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie.
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of four groups headlining the event this year. The festival will include over 20 bands playing throughout the three-day event.
The festival has been bringing bluegrass, traditional, western swing, Americana and other great music to the heart of Central Oklahoma, since 1997.
Joining the starting line-up are Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, The Kruger Brothers and The Grascals. All four groups will take turns closing out the Byron Berline Stage during the evening performances scheduled for this fall.
“We’ve been able to secure top notch bluegrass musicians again this year,” said Kenny Parks, OIBF board member. “We’re very fortunate to have artists like Michael Cleveland and Frank Solivan, who will not disappoint.”
Cleveland began fiddling at age 4 and was invited to play with the legendary bluegrass artist Bill Monroe at the age of 9. He played the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of Alison Kraus and was picked for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Youth Allstars before he was 14. Cleveland has performed with Vince Gill, Tim O’Brien and The Kruger Brothers to name a few. He has been awarded Fiddle Player of the Year 12 times by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and won a Grammy in 2020.
Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen’s last two albums have both received a Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. They have been named Instrumental Group of the Year twice by IBMA and have earned other nominations including Male Vocalist of the Year, Mandolin Player of the Year and Banjo Player of the Year.
The Kruger Brothers are returning to OIBF representing the “international flavor” the festival is based on, the press release stated.
Born and raised in Europe. Jens and Uwe Kruger were influenced at a young age by their musical family. CBS Records signed them when Jens was just 17. The duo was joined by Joel Landsberg in 1995 and they’ve been playing together since. They moved to America in 2002 and are based in Wilkesboro, NC.
Rounding out the headliners, The Grascals’ distinct sound has earned them three Grammy nominations and two Entertainer of the Year awards from IBMA. They have appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and been featured on the Grand Ole Opry over 200 times. In addition, they performed twice for President George W. Bush and at President Obama’s inaugural ball.
An additional 19 groups will perform at Cottonwood Creek Flats.
To have this many extraordinary bluegrass bands perform at one venue was the dream of the late Byron Berline who was the brainchild of the festival. Berline was a three-time national fiddle champion and the president of OIBF until his death in 2021.
“Byron started this festival as a way to expand the bluegrass music genre,” Parks said. “He wanted to inspire and help young musicians.
“We always keep that top-of-mind,” Parks continued. “It’s inspiring to see young talent budding. Just take a walk through the campground and you’ll hear pickers from all walks of life, all ages, all playing music together.”
Festival goers can participate on stage Thursday night during Jim Paul Blair’s Random Band Jam as well as performing on the Cottonwood Creek Stage in the campground. The Cottonwood Creek Stage gives amateurs the opportunity to perform before a live audience throughout the festival by signing up for a slot on the open mic stage.
Youth band and instrument contests are held on stage in the Youth Tent on Saturday. Contestants can sign up Saturday morning with cash prizes for the winners. Both band and instrument contestants must be 18 years of age and younger.
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival provides music scholarships for young musicians. The scholarship program awards nearly $10,000 each year to a number of students who demonstrate budding talent on acoustic stringed instruments.
For more information or to apply for a scholarship, go to oibf.com.
The festival will feature an auction offering a variety of instruments, signed posters and other items on Saturday evening. These items are donated by various people and companies including Triggs Guitars, Collings Guitars, Saga, and Music Link and are on display throughout the festival in the held in the Merchandise Tent. All proceeds go to our Scholarship Fund.
For this outdoor music event, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Camping is available within easy walking distance to the festival stage. The campground has 300 electric and water hook ups for RVs and plenty of room for tent camping. Specific camping locations within the grounds are first come, first serve. The campground opens at noon on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Children 12 and under are admitted free to the festival when accompanied by an adult. OIBF is a non-profit organization and is possible with the assistance of the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
A complete listing of artists as well as tickets are available online at oibf.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.