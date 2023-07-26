Among all states and Washinton D.C, a new study has found that the state of Oklahoma produces the 16th most professional golfers.
That news comes at a time that Golf continues to strengthen in popularity around the world.
The recent British Open concluded the professional golf slate of the traditional major tournaments for the 2023 season but the regular season for golfers is still in full swing.
In August, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be held at several events throughout the month as the biennial Ryder Cup will pit America and Europe's best pros against one another this September, and the LIV Golf Tour will lend its season in late October. Fans of the game will have plenty of high-level events to look forward to before the golf season's quieter fall and winter months arrive.
The past few years have been transformational for golf's reach and popularity.
A desire for socially distanced recreational activities brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic brought millions of golfers to the courses worldwide.
The new LIV Golf tour backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund introduced new formats to increase fan engagement and drew in stars like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson to join the league.
The PGA Tour responded by making changes to its tournament schedule that have produced a boost in broadcast ratings in 2023.
The recent surprise merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour and the European Tour means that all the sport's top players and tournaments will now be housed under the same organization but now with a global reach.
Before these recent developments, the global nature of the game has been evident in the geographic diversity of Golfs top players. More than 1,100 golfers made the cut at a PGA event in the last decade, and now more than half come from outside the United States.
England --one of the first places where golf took hold after the sport originated in Scotland -- has produced the most competitors after the U.S. at 6.29% of the total.
The sport's reach stretches far beyond the U.S. and England anchored solidly in Australia, Asia, Africa, and beyond.
In all, 50 countries have had at least one native golfer make the cut at a PGA tour event in the last 10 years.
America is the largest single producer of the world's elite golf talent at 50%.
U.S. golfers come from a limited number of locations.
For example, the Los Angeles metro alone has produced more PGA golfers than all but 6 countries.
Four other California metros including Sacramento, San Diego, Riverside, and San Francisco rank in the top 15 producers of PGA golfers. Many of the other metros that are top golf producers are places where the weather is warmer like Dallas and Miami as well as New York and Chicago.
Considering how many big cities in California turn out a high number of Golf professionals it is unsurprising it leads all states in its number of PGA golfers over the last decade with 85.
Outside of California, states in the south lead the way with Texas ranking second at 58 PGA golfers, and Florida 54. And relative to populations in states like Alabama (20), South Carolina (18), and Kentucky (17) have produced particularly high numbers of PGA golfers.
Researchers at Golf Workout Program ranked states according to the total number of golfers to make at least one cut at a PGA tour event this last decade, including those who made the cut but didn’t finish.
Players who never made the cut or who received designations of only did not start (DNS), disqualified (DQ), or withdrawn (WD) during the study period were not included.
Some golfers with incomplete data may have been excluded. In a tie, the state with the most PGA Tour winds during the study period was ranked higher.
Further ties were broken according to the total number of golfers ranked in the top 50 all-time on the PGA Tour career wins list.
The Golf Workout program analysis found that 11 Oklahoma-born golfers have made at least one cut at a PGA Tour event in the last decade.
(https://golfworkoutprogram.com/where-are-best-golfers-from/ )
Summing up the data for Oklahoma:
Total PGA Tour golfers (past 10 years) 11
Total PGA Tournament wins (past 10 years) 10
Total golfers in top 50 Career PGA Tour wins (not available).
Notes: Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus for The City Sentinel, contributed to this report. It is based in part on information provided by Mike LaFirenza of Lattice News Wire, in San Diego.
