Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 13. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Union (3-0) 32 3
3. Jenks (2-1) 20 2
4. Moore (3-0) 15 5
5. Norman North (2-0) 8 NROthers receiving votes: Mustang 3. Owasso 2.
Class 6A Division II
School Record Points Prv
1. Stillwater (8) (2-0) 40 1
2. Deer Creek-Edmond (3-0) 31 2
3. Choctaw (2-1) 23 3
4. B.T. Washington (1-2) 9 5
(tie) Muskogee (3-0) 9 NROthers receiving votes: Lawton 5. Sand Springs 3.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. McAlester (5) (3-0) 74 1
2. Del City (2) (3-0) 69 2
3. McGuinness (1) (3-0) 60 4
4. Collinsville (2-0) 53 5
4. Coweta (2-0) 53 3
6. Guthrie (3-0) 45 6
7. Grove (2-0) 25 10
8. Carl Albert (1-2) 17 T7
9. Noble (2-1) 13 9
10. Lawton Mac (2-1) 12 T7Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 11. Elgin 4. Tulsa Rogers 3. Piedmont 1.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Tuttle (6) (2-0) 77 1
2. Cushing (2) (2-0) 74 3
3. Wagoner (1-1) 53 4
4. Clinton (2-1) 46 7
5. Poteau (1-1) 45 2
6. Hilldale (2-0) 41 5
7. Bethany (3-0) 35 6
8. Broken Bow (2-1) 30 8
9. Elk City (3-0) 24 T9
10. Newcastle (2-0) 13 NROthers receiving votes: Chickasha 1. Blanchard 1.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (7) (3-0) 79 1
2. Verdigris (1) (2-0) 68 3
3. Metro Christian (2-0) 64 4
4. Heritage Hall (1-1) 43 2
5. Marlow (2-0) 40 9
6. Cascia Hall (2-1) 39 8
7. Stigler (3-0) 30 10
8. Perkins-Tryon (1-1) 17 6
9. Berryhill (1-1) 16 7
10. Plainview (1-1) 13 5Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 11. Kingfisher 9. Sulphur 6. Seminole 2. Central 2. 11, McLoud 1.
Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Washington (7) (3-0) 79 1
2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (3-0) 73 3
3. Crossings Christian Academy (2-0) 52 T7
4. Beggs (1-1) 34 2
5. Eufaula (1-1) 32 T7
6. Vian (1-2) 28 4
7. Millwood (1-1) 25 9
8. Pawhuska (2-1) 23 5
9. Vinita (2-0) 19 T10
10. Victory Christian (1-2) 17 6Others receiving votes: Prague 13. Chandler 12. Kiefer 9. Sequoyah-Claremore 9. Oklahoma Christian 9. Davis 4. Community Christian 1. Warner 1.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Ringling (7) (2-0) 76 1
2. Gore (3-0) 64 2
3. Fairview (3-0) 61 3
4. Tonkawa (2-0) 54 4
4. Hominy (1) (3-0) 54 T56
6. Cashion (1-1) 40 7
7. Colcord (2-0) 31 9
8. Pawnee (2-0) 18 10
9. Crescent (3-0) 12 NR
10. Woodland (1-1) 11 T5Others receiving votes: Minco 9. Quapaw 4. Hinton 3. Wynnewood 3.
Class B
School Record Points Prv
1. Seiling (7) (2-0) 39 3
2. Shattuck (1) (2-0) 28 2
3. Laverne (2-1) 26 1
4. Dewar (1-0) 14 4
5. Oklahoma Bible (3-0) 6 NROthers receiving votes: Regent Prep 5. Waurika 1. Garber 1.
Class C
School Record Points Prv
1. Timberlake (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Tipton (2-0) 27 2
(tie) Waynoka (2-0) 27 3
4. Maud (3-0) 18 4
5. Oaks (3-0) 5 NROthers receiving votes: Geary 1. Mountain View-Gotebo 1. Wesleyan Christian 1.
