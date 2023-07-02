Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation brings the Broadway hit “Godspell” to the Will Rogers Park Amphitheater in Will Rogers Park, 3400 N Portland Avenue.
The show runs from 8-10 p.m. July 5-9. To get there, 3xit Pat Murphy Drive from North Portland Avenue or North Grand Boulevard.
The musical is for audiences 18 and up. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at okc.gov/parks.
Or go to:
https://oklahomacity.perfectmind.com/25654/Clients/BookMe4BookingPages/BookingCoursesPage?calendarId=314ff31d-f30f-4900-9e6f-0e7a9e0afabf&widgetId=15f6af07-39c5-473e-b053-96653f77a406&embed=False&fbclid=IwAR2buWuMSOkLJYt5WbEgpKgdH7vIooPC5VjXOORqA8nMASso1cZXDjDS5Ao
“Godspell” is composed by Stephen Schwartz, with the book by John-Michael Tebelak.
Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from Schwartz, who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin and Children of Eden.
The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games and tomfoolery.
The Oklahoma Parks system has a robust performing arts division. Averaging four main shows each year, ranging from musicals to theatrical productions, "OKC Parks: continues to produce stories to inspire and entertain its audiences.
“Godspell” is Isaiah J. Williams’ fifth theatrical production for OKC Parks.
This production is presented in cooperation with Taylor Performing Arts.
In addition to the large-scale theatrical productions, Oklahoma Parks teach acting, dance and music classes at the Northwest Optimist Center and Taylor Performing Arts Center.
Learn more about these year-round classes at okc.gov/parksignup.
