OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Mural Syndicate (OMS) has announced the lineup of artists and programming for its seventh annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo, on Saturday, October 1, from 12 – 10 p.m.,1745 NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City.
The Expo is presented by Inasmuch Foundation and Monster Energy.
The Oklahoma Mural Syndicate is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to curating and promoting public street art in Oklahoma.
Each month, at least 50K residents and visitors tour the Plaza Walls rotating mural project, which has become part of the city’s civic landscape. This year, Oklahoma City was voted #1 in the nation for street art in a USA Today readers’ choice poll.
Over 45 artists are participating from across North America including Canada, California, Florida, New York, Nevada, Georgia, and surrounding states for the 2022 Mural Expo to create 37 new murals throughout the Plaza District.
Visitors will experience live painting and music as the streets and alleys of NW 16th Street are transformed into a celebration of creative expression in public spaces, organizers said.
Muralists will begin creating their masterpieces the week of September 26 and will debut the new murals at the Plaza District Festival on Saturday, October 1.
The 2022 lineup of artists chosen for their varied styles and creativity includes: AGPNT, Bud Snow, Candy Kuo, Carlos Barboza, Chris Perez, Czr Prz, Diosa, Drew Borders, Erin Bread, Fish, Faye Miller, Haley Spradlin, Hannah Eddy, Holey Kids, JC Rivera, Jake Beeson, Kayla Ayrn, Killer Napkins, Kindra Riddel, Los Otros Murals, Lurk & Destroy, Maeve Wise, Medusa, Meme, Mt.jK, Mz.Icar Collective, Nathaniel Benjamin, Nicole Salgar, Ohmyfreakingoddess, Oklahoma Contemporary Teen Arts Council, Peat Eyez, Pom.Soda, Pono Pinto, Queen Andrea, Sacul Rensiw, Shakurah Maynard-Duncan, Shelly Collins Creative, Shiro, Steven Castillo, Tony Thunder, Whosthumb, Years, and Yeehawpizza, Yoyocam
Entertainment in the Plaza Walls courtyard led by emcee StuddaBudda, with music all day featuring Kora Waves, Benjaneer, Garistotle, and other performers bringing live performance art to the event.
“The public art scene in Oklahoma is a powerful tool for generating dialogue, building relationships, empowering communities, and sparking economic revitalization” says Dylan Bradway, Vice President of Oklahoma Mural Syndicate.
“We know OKC is becoming a national model for transforming public spaces and individual lives through art,” Bradway added. “The Plaza Walls is a huge part of making that reality for our city and state.”
The 2022 Plaza Walls Mural Expo is sponsored by Anthem Brewing, Capital City Barber, Dime Industries, Empire Slice House, MRI Mason Realty Investors, Flight Media, Heartland, His Paint, Liquid Death, Oklahoma Shirt Company, Omega Bnb, Pivot, Plaza District, Static Medium, Okc Thunder , Tinker Federal Credit Union, Waco Rentals, Pivot, Walker Cos., Verbode, Why Hr, Art Primo, Iron Rose, Dig It, Bad Granny, Clementine Hair Lounge, Dna Galleries, Radbar, Mexican Radio, Mule, Modern Berry, Sherpa, Blick, Art Primo, Blacksheep Cultivation, Mosaic, Museum Of Graffiti, Wander Folk, Raspberries N Creme, and Junkie Vintage.
For more information, visit plazawalls.org.
