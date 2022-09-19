Plaza Walls Expo 2022

The Oklahoma Mural Syndicate is hosting over 45 artists slated to paint in the Plaza District at the Plaza Walls Mural Expo on October 1. Facebook photo

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Mural Syndicate (OMS) has announced the lineup of artists and programming for its seventh annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo, on Saturday, October 1, from 12 – 10 p.m.,1745 NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City.

The Expo is presented by Inasmuch Foundation and Monster Energy.

The Oklahoma Mural Syndicate is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to curating and promoting public street art in Oklahoma.

Carolos Barboza

Oklahoma City artist Carlos Barboza will be participating in the 2022 Plaza Walls Mural Expo on Saturday, Oct. 1. Facebook photo

Each month, at least 50K residents and visitors tour the Plaza Walls rotating mural project, which has become part of the city’s civic landscape. This year, Oklahoma City was voted #1 in the nation for street art in a USA Today readers’ choice poll

Over 45 artists are participating from across North America including Canada, California, Florida, New York, Nevada, Georgia, and surrounding states for the 2022 Mural Expo to create 37 new murals throughout the Plaza District.

Visitors will experience live painting and music as the streets and alleys of NW 16th Street are transformed into a celebration of creative expression in public spaces, organizers said.

Kindra Riddell

Kindra Riddell, of McAlester, is one of the 45 artists participating in the 2022 Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Facebook photo

Muralists will begin creating their masterpieces the week of September 26 and will debut the new murals at the Plaza District Festival on Saturday, October 1.

The 2022 lineup of artists chosen for their varied styles and creativity includes: AGPNT, Bud Snow, Candy Kuo, Carlos Barboza, Chris Perez, Czr Prz, Diosa, Drew Borders, Erin Bread, Fish, Faye Miller, Haley Spradlin, Hannah Eddy, Holey Kids, JC Rivera, Jake Beeson, Kayla Ayrn, Killer Napkins, Kindra Riddel, Los Otros Murals, Lurk & Destroy, Maeve Wise, Medusa, Meme, Mt.jK, Mz.Icar Collective, Nathaniel Benjamin, Nicole Salgar, Ohmyfreakingoddess, Oklahoma Contemporary Teen Arts Council, Peat Eyez, Pom.Soda, Pono Pinto, Queen Andrea, Sacul Rensiw, Shakurah Maynard-Duncan, Shelly Collins Creative, Shiro, Steven Castillo, Tony Thunder, Whosthumb, Years, and Yeehawpizza, Yoyocam

Hannah Eddy

Hannah Eddy, from Reno, Nevada will be painting in the Plaza District on Oct. 1 for the Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Facebook photo

Entertainment in the Plaza Walls courtyard led by emcee StuddaBudda, with music all day featuring Kora Waves, Benjaneer, Garistotle, and other performers bringing live performance art to the event.

“The public art scene in Oklahoma is a powerful tool for generating dialogue, building relationships, empowering communities, and sparking economic revitalization” says Dylan Bradway, Vice President of Oklahoma Mural Syndicate.

“We know OKC is becoming a national model for transforming public spaces and individual lives through art,” Bradway added. “The Plaza Walls is a huge part of making that reality for our city and state.”

The 2022 Plaza Walls Mural Expo is sponsored by Anthem Brewing, Capital City Barber, Dime Industries, Empire Slice House, MRI Mason Realty Investors, Flight Media, Heartland, His Paint, Liquid Death, Oklahoma Shirt Company, Omega Bnb, Pivot, Plaza District, Static Medium, Okc Thunder , Tinker Federal Credit Union, Waco Rentals, Pivot, Walker Cos., Verbode, Why Hr, Art Primo, Iron Rose, Dig It, Bad Granny, Clementine Hair Lounge, Dna Galleries, Radbar, Mexican Radio, Mule, Modern Berry, Sherpa, Blick, Art Primo, Blacksheep Cultivation, Mosaic, Museum Of Graffiti, Wander Folk, Raspberries N Creme, and Junkie Vintage.

Killer Napkins art

Killer Napkins (Jason Spencer), from St. Louis, Missouri, will begin creating his masterpiece the week of September 26 and will debut the new murals at the Plaza District Festival on Saturday, October 1. Facebook photo

For more information, visit plazawalls.org.

OK Mural Syndicate logo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.