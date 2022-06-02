OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will celebrate Juneteenth with “Music through the Ages” on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center.
Oklahoma Sen. George E. Young Sr. of Oklahoma City will give a keynote speech, and Dr. Donnie Nero will serve as the emcee for several musical performances and educational presentations representing Oklahoma’s unique African American roots.
“I am excited to see some new found enthusiasm for the Juneteenth Celebration,” said Sen. Young. “It is incumbent upon all of us to embrace all of our history. It helps us to realize how much further we need to go as we examine our hard fought-for progress.”
Dr. Harold Aldridge will perform 19th-century calls and early blues while giving background information on their origins. Walter Taylor’s Blu Fonk band will play mid-20th-century blues and swing.
Local activist and artist Jabee Williams perform a more contemporary rap mix. Other performers will include Evelyn Morgan, Delta Sigma Theta and the Brothers of Stomp from Beta Omicron Sigma.
This annual event is sponsored by the OHS’s Multicultural Office and Black Heritage Committee.
The event is free and open to the public. The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. Light refreshments will be served.
Juneteenth is the celebration of emancipation following the US Civil War, and commemorates the day when US Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas at Galveston on June 19, 1865. This news and celebration spread to the enslaved people of Indian Territory throughout that summer.
The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will take place June 16 – 18, in the Historic Greenwood District. on Greenwood Avenue. The festival will commemorate African American freedom, emphasize education, celebrate the rich heritage of Greenwood, encourages healthy and active lifestyles, and advocate for community impact. For a schedule of events, visit tulsajuneteenth.org.
The Juneteenth on the East event, held at N. 23rd Street between N. Kelham & N. Hood in Oklahoma City, will kick off with a free 5K Run/Walk on Friday, June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., in partnership with Red Coyote and Hoka Shoes. Following the run there will be fun and fellowship at Kindred Spirits, 1726 NE 23rd Street. There will be a commemorative race medal for all participants. The 5K course is a 3.1 mile route through the 23rd Street East community neighborhoods. The streets are suitable for runners and walkers of all abilities. To register, click here.
On Saturday, June 18, from 3 to 9 p.m., Juneteenth on the East will feature live music, interactive murals, dance performances, spoken word, food trucks, vendors, and a car show. The headlining artist will be Grammy Award Winner Mýa, a singer, songwriter, producer, musician, dancer, and activist. Also, on stage will be will be the Buffalo, New York-based emcee and producer Che Noir, delivering lyrics over production inspired by mid-'90s East Coast rap.”
On Sunday, June 19, there will be a Juneteenth of the East brunch event at Florence’s Restaurant, 1437 NE 23rd Street. To learn more, visit withloveokc.org/Juneteenth.
Also on June 18, the Norman Juneteenth Festival will take place at Reaves Park (2501 Jenkins Ave, Norman) from 5:30-10 p.m. The event will include a live DJ, music, guest speakers, food trucks, performances, poetry, fireworks and more.
The Juneteenth Music and Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18 starting at 6:30 p.m., at Washington Park at NE 4th Street, featuring performances by Vokal Gold, B Les, Jon B, and DJ Quik. This is a free event for all ages.
To learn more about Juneteenth, click here.
