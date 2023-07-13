OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma International Dance Festivalwill hold its annual summer intensive from July 17 to the 29, offering advanced ballet and modern dance training to students from around the US and South America. The program is led by acclaimed artistic director Austin Hartel and a faculty of nationally and internationally renowned instructors.
The Oklahoma International Dance Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in dance performance and education.
The festival allows serious dance students to strengthen their technique and artistry, bringing world-class instructors to Oklahoma.
The intensive features small class sizes and an intimate learning environment, with students grouped by skill level. Classes in ballet, pointe, modern, West African, theatre jazz, and contemporary dance are taught by instructors handpicked for their excellence in both teaching and performance.
Students will have the unique experience of learning from different faculty members with a range of specialties, exposing them to diverse styles and approaches.
In addition to technique and repertory classes, OIDF provides choreographers with a platform to develop their craft through the Choreography Showcase. The Showcase will feature eight pieces selected through an application process to stage the piece with OIDF's production team and perform in front of a live audience on Friday, July 28.
"The Choreography Showcase at OIDF offers choreographers an invaluable opportunity to have their work critiqued by leaders in the field and presented professionally to appreciative audiences," said Austin Hartel, OIDF's Artistic Director. "For many choreographers, the Showcase has been a springboard to advance their careers."
Past Showcase choreographers have won prestigious awards and positions with major dance companies. The adjudicated works represent a range of styles, from classical ballet to contemporary modern dance.
For the fourth year, a Free Community Dance Day will be offered on Saturday, July 29, with dance classes for children ages 9 to 16 taught by the festival's instructors, offering a taste of what OIDF has to offer and creating opportunities for the greater community to take part in OIDF.
OIDF culminates in a closing performance on July 29 open to the public, allowing students to perform for family and friends and demonstrate what they have learned.
The Oklahoma International Dance Festival summer intensive provides an opportunity for growth, mentorship, and performance for young dancers with a commitment to their craft. Limited spaces are still available for talented students looking to take their training to the next level this summer.
The Oklahoma International Dance Festival is supported by the Kirkpatrick Foundation and community sponsors. For more information, visit okdancefest.org.
