Oklahoma lawmakers moved on overriding several vetoes Thursday including Governor Stitt’s veto of funding for OETA.
It had been a sticking point for Stitt who said in part that the programming promoted LGBTQ ideology designed to indoctrinate children with inappropriate content.
The bill that was overridden, House Bill 2820 says, “the authority is hereby constituted an instrumentality of the state, and the exercise by the Authority of the powers conferred by this article for the planning, construction, operation, and maintenance of educational television facilities shall be deemed and held to be an essential function of the state,” the measure states.
The measure passed 79-0 in the Oklahoma House, and 41-7 in the Oklahoma Senate. During a press conference in April Stitt said, “That to me is an outdated system. And some of the programming overly sexualizes children. It may have had its place in 1957. Why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up OETA? It makes no sense to me”.
Stitt’s veto came just after he signed a bill banning all reassignment procedures for minors. The Governor believes that taxpayers do not want to fund the indoctrination of our kids.
The House was concerned about defending itself against lawsuits that would arise out of the veto of funding and as evidence Stitt cited news programs that discussed transgender issues and another scripted program that recognized LGBTQ people.
Some could think that the defunding of OETA was censorship coming from the Governor but there is more than one side to every story. In this case, we must consider the influence of evangelicals who would be on Stitt’s side of the issue against the long-held political establishment that often works to maintain the status quo.
We may not have not heard the last word on this one yet.
