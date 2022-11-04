OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center (OHC) is now hosting “Observing With NASA,” an authentic data experience with astronomical imaging. This exhibit kiosk from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory engages visitors in the art and science of NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) imagery.
“Observing With NASA” offers an introduction to the tools, data and skills that NASA space scientists and data visualization experts use to create the images of deep space objects that we all know.
On display at the OHC until December 31, “Observing With NASA” features a range of NASA’s most iconic images to explore and provides opportunities for visitors to put their own artistic spin on these images through analysis and processing, according to the press release.
This NASA kiosk will be incorporated into the OHC’s permanent exhibit “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space,” which highlights the achievements of all Oklahomans who have contributed to the U.S. aerospace program from its inception.
“Launch to Landing” exhibit can be found in the Gaylord Special Exhibit Gallery on the first floor of the OHC
This exhibit kiosk was developed for NASA by the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian under NASA award No. 80NSSC19M0158 to the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.
Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the release stated.
The Observing With NASA (OWN) project aims to create exhibits, programs, and authentic learning experiences focused on space science imaging with and for three audiences: visitors to participating museums and informal learning centers within the Smithsonian Affiliations network; informal education professionals at these organizations participating in workshops; and youth and family program participants, especially those from groups traditionally underrepresented in STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math).
The Science Education Department of the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory is partnering with the Smithsonian Affiliations national network of museums, libraries, and other cultural organizations, who in turn will enlist program participants from local partner organizations (schools and community organizations).
The primary objectives of the project are to:1) Promote engagement with and understanding of NASA space science image data by enabling visitors at Observing With NASA exhibit kiosks to use the authentic tools and techniques of robotic telescope control and image analysis; 2) Leverage the unique appeal of NASA imagery to engage youth in grades 4-8 and their families, particularly those from groups underrepresented in STEM, in authentic astronomical imaging experiences that promote STEM interest, knowledge, and skills; 3) Enhance the capacity of informal education professionals to deliver and participate in NASA-based activities; and 4) Broaden the impact of the project by documenting, evaluating impact and widely sharing the program’s resources.
The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums.
Located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma History Center, is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 405-522-0765 or visit okhistory.org/historycenter.
