Oklahoma City –- The Friends of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion (Friends of the Mansion) recently revealed the annual state holiday ornament. The 2022 Friends of the Mansion collectible Christmas ornament is a celebration of three of Oklahoma’s most recognizable state symbols – the mistletoe, Indiangrass and the Oklahoma Redbud Tree.
“I hope that the 2022 Christmas ornament representing the beauty of our state will bring Oklahomans great joy this holiday season,” Oklahoma First Lady and Friends of the Mansion Chairperson Sarah Stitt said.
“This ornament is one of a kind, and they also benefit the organization’s mission to preserve the historic Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion while enhancing the grounds with a residence for future First Families.”
The mistletoe is Oklahoma’s oldest state symbol, originally chosen as the state flower 14 years before statehood, in 1893. It was later changed to the state floral emblem.
Oklahoma designated Indiangrass as the official state grass in 1972. Indiangrass is present in all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
Additionally, the official state tree of Oklahoma is the Oklahoma Redbud Tree, designated in 1937.
This ornament is the 26th in a series issued annually by Friends of the Mansion, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide for the ongoing preservation, restoration and improvement of the historic Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion and its grounds.
This allows the Governor’s Mansion to realize its full potential as a tribute to Oklahoma’s incredible history, remain open for public tours, and host events for Oklahoma organizations and dignitaries.
“What I like the most about this year’s ornament is that you don’t have to be from Oklahoma to enjoy its symbolism,” Executive Director of Friends of the Mansion Tammie Brown said.
“This year’s ornament displays our state’s charm while also embracing our country’s foliage enough for anyone to admire its beauty.”
This year's ornament costs $15 and can be purchased directly from the Friends of the Mansion website or from select retail stores around the state. Funds from the ornament directly support the Friends of the Mansion mission, which is to preserve and promote the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion for generations to come.
To learn more about Friends of the Mansion, visit fomok.org.
About Friends of the Mansion: Established in 1995, The Friends of the Mansion, Inc. is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the preservation, restoration, improvements and operations of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion and Grounds. The organization’s responsibilities include fundraising, special event coordination, maintaining an inventory of all items within the Mansion, maintaining the Mansion’s art collection and securing craftsmen for repair and restoration projects.
