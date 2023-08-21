Earlier this month, The Oklahoma Freedom rode red-hot at the second neutral site PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event of the season in Anaheim, California, going a perfect 2-0 in game play to finish second at the event and climb to No. 3 in the league standings.
When competition got underway inside Honda Center on a Saturday evening, the Oklahoma Freedom first took on the Missouri Thunder.
Courtesy of a key score from Elizmar Jeremias, the Freedom held off a potentially walk-off winning score from Thunder closer Kade Madsen to win the game by 1 point, 89.25-88.25.
Eager to continue their momentum, the Freedom took on the league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede on Championship Sunday.
Alex Cerqueira delivered what would be the game winning ride in the top of the first, as Oklahoma defeated a scoreless Nashville 84.75-0.
When the dust settled, the Freedom and the Austin Gamblers both concluded game play with a perfect 2-0 record, leading the event to conclude in extra outs.
In the bull draw, the Gamblers earned first pick by virtue of having the higher aggregate score in Anaheim.
In the first round of extra outs, the Gamblers looked to Leme aboard Brusta (Joe & Nina Webb/ Julian/ D&H Cattle Co.), while the Freedom tapped Thiago Salgado to attempt July (Leffew Bucking Bulls).
Salgado began extra outs with a 7.3-second buckoff, opening the door for Leme to once again secure a win for the Gamblers.
The two-time PBR World Champion matched Brusta jump-for-jump, scored a monstrous 91 points to cement the weekend win for Austin.
While the Freedom settled for second place in California, they climbed from No. 4 to No. 3 in the league compliments of the 2-0 effort.
In Nashville on August 19, the Freedom’s Salgado drew acclaim for his ride on Night Two.
Now 7-3 this season, the Freedom have ascended to second place, trailing the No. 1 Austin Gamblers (9-1).
For more information about Oklahoma Freedom, visit https://pbr.com/teams/freedom/, Oklahoma Freedom on Facebook, @OK_Freedom_ on Instagram, or @OKfreedom_ on Twitter.
Through this past weekend's posted standings, Oklahoma remained in second place, behind the Gamblers.
Behind the league leaders are Kansas City Outlaws (6-4), Texas Rattlers (5-5), Carolina Cowboys (5-5), Arizona Ridge Riders (2-8), Missouri Thunder (2-8), and Nashville Stampede (2-8).
(https://pbr.com/teams/standings )
All eight teams continue with frequent competitions.
Three straight "Gambler Days" begin in Austin on Friday, August 25, and run Through Sunday, August 27.
The PBR Camping World team Series will come to Paycom Center in Oklahoma City September 8-10.
Note: This report is adapted from a story first posted at the City Sentinel-Tulsa website, the PBR website’s coverage, at https://pbr.com/ and at Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/OklahomaFreedom/.
