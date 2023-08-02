Oklahoma Tourism is having a photo contest and they want you to show them Oklahoma in one picture.
Oklahoma Tourism staff would like pictures along route 66, state parks, your hometown, Native American Culture, and anything that celebrates the state of Oklahoma.
Through August 21st you can email your pictures and contact information to Photos@TravelOK.com.
Some submissions on social media, and the 10 favorites will get a t-shirt and your photo might be featured in the 2024 Travel Guide.
