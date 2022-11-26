breaking
Oklahoma City's Paseo Arts Association has announced three exhibitions for December’s First Friday Gallery Walk.
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel

First Friday is the monthly event where patrons come to enjoy an evening of special themed exhibits, guest artists and live entertainment, all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and other merchants round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.
The exhibitions at PACC will open with a reception on December 2 and will run until December 26.
Gallery I will feature the works of Lauren Midgley in a show entitled, “Dreamscapes.” Midgley is a fine art photographer specializing in surrealist and conceptual self-portraiture. Midgley self-taught herself photography while raising a family. Her brilliant use of vintage techniques and modern technology allows emotional exploration through bizarre imagery.
“Dreamscapes” is a collection of other-worldly landscapes created through photo manipulation. Midgley states these pieces are derived from the dream worlds of artists and are intended to challenge the viewer’s sense of imagination and reality.
Gallery II will feature another landscape photography exhibit, “What a Wonderful World” by Sheryl McLain. Originally working as a health care professional, McLain was able to create a hobby turned career of fine art photography.
McLain will present a select group of landscape photography from her travels.
These photos will demonstrate McClain’s use of technology and photography techniques to encapsulate the beauty of the world around us. Featured locations in her show include Germany, Switzerland, Alaska and select areas of Oklahoma.
Last, Gallery III is displaying original artwork and masks created by G. Patrick Riley, who has illustrated a new book "A Dubious Collection" by Kent Frates that will be available this December.
Riley has artwork for sale and on display for a second month. And, Frates will be on-site signing copies of the new book and others on the evening of December 2 from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or emailamanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/joinfor membership information.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the galleries, restaurants, and other businesses along the Historic Paseo Drive.
