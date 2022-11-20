Oklahoma City University (OCU) will premiere “Holiday Spectacular,” the inaugural performance of the Star Dance Company of the Ann Lacy School of American Dance & Entertainment, December 8-11.
“Holiday Spectacular” will be performed at 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, 9 and 10, with matinee showings at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11.
All performances will take place on the Oklahoma City University campus, in the Kirkpatrick Fine Arts Building at N.W. 24 and Blackwelder Avenue.
For tickets, go to okcu.edu/tickets or call 405-208-5227.
Introducing vibrant new dances, the Star Dance Company’s “Holiday Spectacular” honors the legacy of the Ann Lacy School of American Dance & Entertainment while embracing dance for the world of entertainment.
More than 120 dynamic performers will spread yuletide magic with high-energy holiday favorites, vivid costumes and a graceful reminder of the reason for the Christmas season.
With a glamorous Starettes Kickline, a journey to Santa’s workshop, a luminous ballet performance by mischievous winter sprites and a touching depiction of the Christmas story, theater-goers will leave filled with joyful anticipation for the holidays to come.
The Ann Lacy School of American Dance & Entertainment and the American Spirit Dance Company were founded by recently retired OCU Dance Chair Jo Rowan and Dean John Bedford.
The name American Spirit Dance Company is being retired in honor of Rowan, but the Star Dance Company will continue OCU’s tradition of exciting dance productions.
The 2021 show -- which turned out to be Rowan’s holiday swan song – was a "moment of COVID-defying triumph," in the words of Pat McGuigan, The Oklahoma City Sentinel arts critic and long-time chronicler of OCU’s artistic triumphs.
McGuigan wrote:
"The skilled dancers and lighting on the Kirpatrick Auditorium stage began Act Two bearing the earth tones and brilliant sun colors of sunset and sunrises in American deserts. Was that a conscious message that, yes, a time of deprivation (the last 18 months) will one day pass?"
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/there-s-no-place-like-home-for-the-holidays-at-ocu/article_f8650ec4-59e1-11ec-9938-0723b4788b12.html)
McGuigan reflects on the institution’s traditions and expanding expertise: “For students of theatre, the special effects and technical work of every OCU production give fundamental lessons about the pursuit of excellence in performance art.”
OCU was the first dance program in America to offer degrees specializing in entertainment dance forms of tap, jazz and musical theatre dance.
Dancers from across the country come to Oklahoma City University every year to hone their craft and go on to successful careers in show business.
Alumni can be found performing, managing, choreographing and teaching all over the world. They have performed in Broadway shows, the Rockettes, television, film, cruise ships and concerts with musical artists.
