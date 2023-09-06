Oklahoma City University’s campus art gallery will feature a retrospective of work by legendary art professor Jack Titus, opening on Monday, September 11, with a reception event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Titus exhibited his work extensively for more than 40 years in national and international competitive exhibitions, as well as group and one-person shows, and was the recipient of numerous honors for his mixed-media watercolor paintings.
He only rarely exhibited his work in Oklahoma outside of Oklahoma State University’s annual faculty exhibitions.
In 2017, the artist stopped exhibiting his work entirely outside of the OSU campus.
Heather Lunsford, gallery director and curator of the exhibit in OCU’s Norick Art Center, said the exhibit is an opportune chance to see Titus’ brilliant art.
“Titus has earned many awards over his 40-year career, but opportunities to see his work up-close and in-person have been rare,” Lunsford said.
Titus was born in 1951 and grew up on a small ranch in Red River County, Texas, a land-grant property settled by his great-great-great-grandfather in the 1830s.
He received an art degree in painting and printmaking from East Texas State University in 1975.
During his undergraduate studies Titus worked for three years as a research assistant to widely acclaimed Texas artist Karl Umlauf, an experience he described as formative and “essentially an old-school apprenticeship to a true master.”
Drawn to the raw energy of the “neo-surrealist” movement that had emerged from the Chicago art scene in the early ’70s, Titus moved to Illinois in 1975 where he eventually enrolled in the MFA program at the University of Illinois.
He later spent four months traveling in Europe, much of this time in Italy.
He says it was this experience that cemented his interest in both portraiture and the nude.
Titus joined the faculty of Oklahoma State University in 1988 where he was charged with expanding the Watercolor program and creating a Life Drawing program.
He also developed a travel program for his students and for 18 years conducted tours of museums, cathedrals and archaeological sites of major European cities.
While on sabbatical leave in Barcelona in 2016 he began work on a body of paintings that would become his primary focus until his retirement from OSU in June 2020.
Admission to the OCU gallery event is free. For more information go to okcu.edu/art.
OCU gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Notes and Disclosure: Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. OCU is located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this story from recent email transmissions, and prepared it for posting. Pat's father, Bruce Frederick McGuigan, received his Accounting and law degrees from OCU. Pat took piano lessons from OCU students as a boy. He is a past law school commencement speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.