OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s Riversport Rapids whitewater center has been selected by the International Canoe Federation (ICF) as the site for as many as seven international race events leading up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
This series of events begins in August and joins the 2022 Pan American Canoe Slalom Championships, which took place May 6 – 8, and two other major events recently added to the Boathouse District’s 2022 calendar.
The international events displaced by the war in Ukraine, the 2022 ICF SUP World Cup and Canoe Sprint Super Cup, are tentatively slated for August 25-27 along with new events Red Bull Rapids and the nation’s first Swiftwater Rescue Championship Games.
The ICF cited Riversport’s successful hosting of the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint Super Cup and the city’s willingness to host the 2022 ICF Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) World Cup and 2022 Canoe Sprint Super Cup, events originally scheduled to be held in Russia, as playing a role in the organization’s decision.
“Oklahoma City invested in world-class whitewater rapids and we’ve put in the work to demonstrate excellence in hosting these events,” said Mike Knopp, executive director for Riversport. “Now, we’re seeing recognition from around the world. It’s a great moment for our city and state.”
The new events coming to Oklahoma City include the 2024 ICF Freestyle World Cup, the 2024 Canoe Slalom Super Cup, the 2024 ICF Canoe Sprint Super Cup and the 2026 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Championships.
Riversport is also in the running for the 2024 Pan American Canoe Slalom Championships, a continental qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games, with a decision expected in the next few weeks, stated the Riversport press release.
“Aside from the Olympic Games, the World Championships are the most significant event in any given year for the sport,” said Mike Knopp, executive director for Riversport. “It will be the first time for the event to be held in North America in more than a decade.”
According to Knopp, the cumulative economic impact of these international race events through 2026 is estimated to be in excess of $10M.
“Hosting international races at this level means that some athletes and coaches will actually move to Oklahoma City to live, work and train,” Knopp continued. “We can also expect a significant number of athletes to travel to Oklahoma City weeks in advance of each race event to train on our rapids.
Each world event can attract 400 to 800 athletes from more than 60 countries during pre-event training weeks and during competition, Knopp noted.
“You’ll also have officials, coaches and family members as well as media. We’ll see the impact in our hotels, restaurants, transportation, tourism and entertainment. That’s not even taking into account the economic ripples that happen when a city is elevated like this on the world stage,” Knopp said.
“The impact goes far beyond just the events themselves,” Knopp said. “We have the opportunity for Oklahoma City to become a mecca for both paddlesports and rowing which means even more events and tourism.”
“Oklahoma City is playing a significant rolein bringing international paddle sports attention to the U.S.,” said Rok Sribar, General Manager of High-Performance programs for the American Canoe Association. “We are also pleased to announce that Sarasota, FL, has also been awarded international competitions.
“This is an unprecedented number of events to be awarded to North America,” Sribar added. “We believe it signals a significant opportunity for the U.S. to benefit from the growth in competitive paddle sports that other countries around the globe have already experienced.”
The United States currently has more than 24 million canoe/kayak enthusiasts, with the majority only involved in the recreational side of the sport.
“Our goal is to strengthen the sport in the U.S. on the Road to LA 2028,” Knopp said. “We see these world events in the U.S. and the Olympic Games in LA as catalysts for American youth to become as passionate about paddle sports as are our counterparts in countries around the globe.
“We’re investing in world-class coaching and making this an inclusive initiative at a level never seen before in either canoe/kayak or rowing,” Knopp said.
International brand Red Bull will be hosting their Red Bull Rapids competition at Riversport OKC on August 27.
“It’s the first time in the event’s 11-year history that it’s been held in the United States, and it will be televised via Red Bull TV to a worldwide audience,” Knopp stated. “Competitors will apply for a spot in the race which will involve building outrageous, non-motorized boats to navigate Riversport’s Level III and IV rapids.”
Applications are currently open and will close June 17.
The following week, Riversport is partnering with Oklahoma State University to host a national Swiftwater Rescue Training Conference and the nation’s first Swiftwater Rescue Championship Games for First Responders.
“Riversport’s whitewater channels offer the nation’s premier training center for First Responders to hone their swiftwater rescue skills in a safe, controlled environment,” Knopp stated.
“We decided to give these First Responders a chance to compete for medals and bragging rights in the Championship Games,” Knopp added. “It’s a great chance for us to honor all that they do in rescuing people from raging water.”
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said “This will be the biggest and most prestigious event yet held at Riversport, and more validation that we have built one of the greatest venues in the world. My congratulations to the team at Riversport and my gratitude to our partners at the International Canoe Federation for continuing to believe in us.”
For more information regarding the 2026 World Championships, visit riversportokc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.