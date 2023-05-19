Clever recently published new research that found that Oklahoma City ranks as the No. 11-best beer city in America in its study,
The Best Beer Cities in the U.S. (2023 Data), said Alyssa Evans, spokeswoman for Clever, a real estate data company.
Oklahoma City is home to 1.47 breweries per 100,000 residents, which have an average Yelp rating of 4.31 out of 5.
Oklahoma City also has a beer passion score of 39 out of 100 across 17 beer-related Google search terms such as "microbrewery," "lager," and "pilsner."
A daily beer in Oklahoma City costs an average of $3.68 compared to New York City where the average daily beer costs $6.21 — the most expensive out of all 50 cities studied.
While Pittsburgh came in as the best beer city in America, Los Angeles came in as the worst along with Riverside and Tampa.
For further questions about the findings, refer to the study, said Evans.
