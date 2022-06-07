OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance will present its second annual PrideFest Friday through Sunday, June 24-26 at Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7th Street, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Pride Alliance is partnering with Freedom Oklahoma, the Diversity Center, and the American Civil Liberties Union to proclaim June as Pride Month in Oklahoma, according to the press release.
On Wednesday, June 8, the Opening Ceremony, honoring Pride Month, will be held at Kerr Park, 102 Robert S. Kerr Avenue. The evening will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a happy hour featuring complimentary alcoholic beverages provided by Barefoot Wines and Coop Ale Works. From 7 – 9 p.m., the ceremony will include a rainbow ribbon cutting and an overview of weekend festivities. The event, sponsored by Downtown Oklahoma City and Happy Plate Concepts, is free and open to the public.
“This will be the second time the organization has hosted the 2SLGBTQ+ event in downtown Oklahoma City,” organizers said.
PrideFest, at Scissortail Park, will provide three days of entertainment, art, community services and vendor booths.
Pridefest’s Family Fun Zone sponsored by Love’s Travel Stops will be a new addition, which will feature face painting, arts and crafts, games, interactive photo frames, as well as an expansive playground. Hours are: Friday, 4 – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“’Love Transcends’ is our message to our 2SLGBTQ+ family,” said Ryan Tomlinson, president of OKC Pride Alliance. “In solidarity with the trans community, in honor of trans lives lost, and in protest of harmful legislation. The Pride Alliance aims to uplift our Oklahoma trans siblings, for love transcends hate.”
As reported by Aimsley Martinez of The Oklahoman, “It is just a way for us to be able to give back to the community,” Tomlinson said. “We want this to be a celebration, and a fun time for all, but we also want to be able to provide valuable resources to our community.
PrideFest weekend will also include a Community Zone offering free STI testing and PrEP prescriptions, a preventative drug for HIV, as well as legal advice and demonstrations at no charge, Martinez reported.
Since 2019, OKC Pride Alliance has honored individuals who are making a positive difference in the community. The organization’s Rainbow Awards recognize people for being change-makers, artists, activists and groups making a difference.
According to their Facebook page, this year OKC Pride Alliance will turn their Rainbow Awards into an “all-out dance party and cocktail reception.” Rainbow Award recipients will be recognized during PrideFest on June 24 at noon during their Town Hall. Nominations are now open by clicking here.
The OKC Pride Alliance Parade will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The parade will begin at the corner of 6th & Walker and travel south to Oklahoma City Boulevard, then turn east ending behind the main stage at Scissortail Park. To sign up, click here.
“In 2022, there are too many of our 2SLGBTQ+ neighbors who are still forced to hide who they truly are out of fear of violence, judgment, prejudice, and more,” said Tomlinson. “We, the Pride Alliance, aim to create an environment of love and visibility annually through PrideFest.”
The three-day festival in Scissortail Park is filled with love, art, music, drag, vendors, and more,” organizers posted on Facebook. “Join us in increasing awareness, celebrating one another, and taking care to ensure we all keep hope alive.”
Those interested in participating as vendors at PrideFest can sign up here.
In addition to PrideFest, the OKC Pride Alliance hosts and partners with other organizations within the community to promote 2SLGBTQ+ equality and diversity.
For more information about PrideFest, visit okcpridealliance.org
