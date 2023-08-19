Taxpayers and the general public are invited to join Mayor David Holt, Councilwoman Nikki Nice and the Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department for the ribbon on the Greenway River Trail, a new four-mile multi-use trail that connects the North Oklahoma River Trail to the Katy Trail.
Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony on August 22 at 9 a.m. It will take place directly west of the Chesapeake Finish Line Tower, 606 Riversport Drive.
Public parking is available in the lots between South Lincoln Boulevard and Riversport Drive.
The $6 million, four-mile trail section began construction in January 2022 and runs along the north shore of the Oklahoma River from Riversport Drive to Northeast 4 Street.
It was funded through the 2007 General Obligation (GO) Bond and trail impact fees.
"The completion of this project closes a gap in the recreational trail system, connecting the Oklahoma River Trail to the Katy Trail," Director of Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Melinda McMillian-Miller said.
"We are excited to be one step closer to completing the 100-mile OKC trail loop."
Learn more about Oklahoma City's trails here:
https://www.okc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/trails?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
With the addition of this trail section, Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation now boasts nearly 100 miles of inner-connected recreational trails.
Editor's Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this story for posting, and selected the photographs from city website and Facebook portals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.