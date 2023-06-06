Golfers of all ages and skill levels are invited to celebrate Father’s Day weekend with their families by playing in Oklahoma City’s Parks Department’s first multigenerational golf tournament at Lake Hefner Golf Club, 4491 Lake Hefner Drive, on Saturday, June 17.
“Our ‘Family Tree’ golf tournament is Oklahoma City Park’s first multigenerational tournament, and it’s a great way to kick off summer,” said Oklahoma City Parks Golf Trust Specialist Sean Simpson.
“Our goal is to make this a family tradition and foster quality time in a competitive environment. We want families to get out on the course and have a great time together.”
Grandparents, parents, and children can compete in a scramble tournament for trophies and prizes, with tee times beginning at 8 a.m.
Registration is open through June 7 for teams of three or four players at okc.gov/parks. Cost is $150 for a team of three and $200 for four players.
For more information about Lake Hefner Golf Course, please visit Oklahoma City Parks and Recreations website at okc.gov/parks.
