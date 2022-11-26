The Oklahoma City Museum of Art (OKCMOA) Store has announced a new partnership with Robin Marsh, an Oklahoma City-based artist, in its space. The joint effort began November 23.
As part of the initiative, Marsh will teach art at a special art class on Saturday, December 3.
The Store will display five pieces for retail, along with three additional pieces that will benefit two local charities -- Alzheimer's Association, Oklahoma Chapter, and Sunbeam Family Services.
“I have been extremely blessed throughout the years, and I’m always looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Marsh, owner, and founder of Robin Marsh Designs.
“During my initial conversations with the team at the Museum Store, I expressed my wishes of having the proceeds from a few of my pieces benefit charities near and dear to my heart. I’m so thankful they were onboard, and I’m excited to see how much money we can raise.”
“When I first saw Robin’s art, I knew instantly that I wanted to carry her pieces,” said Richard Bruner, OKCMOA store manager.
“The way she uses bright, fluid colors complements the overall look of the new Store location. We carry several other local artists, such as Clint Stone, Nicole Moan, and Joe Slack, who create vibrant and modern pieces, so it was truly a perfect fit!”
The Museum’s Holiday Pop-up Shop, found in the old Store space, will house three pieces of Marsh’s art, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to charity.
Marsh has committed to replacing any of the three artworks sold until the end of December.
She chose the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter because the organization provides support and resources to families managing the care of a loved one dealing with memory loss issues.
“I, personally, understand the challenges families face as my mom showed signs of dementia more than a year ago. Sadly, she passed last month so being able to raise funds that stay local, providing critical care and support services, like the free 24/7 Helpline, online and in-person education programs, was extremely important to me. It also pairs nicely because the Museum offers a program focused on a similar mission,” said Marsh.
Making Memories, a free, ongoing program created by the Museum in 2012, is for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, and their caretakers. Participants are led through a relaxed conversational tour, inspired by the works of art on display in the OKCMOA galleries, followed by a related art-making experience.
“It provides a conversation starter, an opportunity to share a memory, to bring back a memory, to talk about things that were in the past without it feeling forced. Attendees often leave in a good mood; it’s a positive experience for everyone,” said Dr. Rosie May, OKCMOA director of curatorial affairs and audience engagement.
The second charity Marsh picked is Sunbeam Family Services. All monies raised will go towards funding the Edwards Early Education Center; a newly renovated school that offers services, support, and resources for children and families in Northeast Oklahoma City.
“My workplace recently pledged to raise $100,000, and I’m happy to contribute in any way possible. The Center fills a hole that’s been much needed in Northeast OKC by creating a space, which gives babies and toddlers access to high quality, early childcare, and education opportunities,” said Marsh.
“I feel it is critical for Oklahomans to take care of children and give them access to programs that not only physically and mentally enrich their lives, but also offer joy, such as art-making activities,” said Marsh. Marsh is an Emmy-Award winning broadcast journalist, an author and an adjunct professor at the Gaylord College of Journalism, University of Oklahoma, in Norman.
To learn more about the museum's programs, visit https://www.okcmoa.com/
In addition to donating artwork, Marsh has committed to be an assistant art teacher for the Museum’s Drop-In-Art program a few times a year, including its relaunch on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. after being canceled due to COVID.
Children will have the opportunity to make the perfect holiday card. The come-and-go activities are suitable for all ages and do not require pre-registration.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.