It was a message full of vision for generations to come with a primary message that Oklahoma City needs a new Arena. The lease with the locally-based NBA team expired in May and then was extended for three years to work out the details that will keep the NBA team home.
The mayor also went over statistics that highlighted reduced numbers in the homeless population that place Oklahoma City among the lowest number of homeless in the U.S.
Holt also said that he is pleased to see the commitment last year to build a new county jail, investments in infrastructure and many projects that are out of his jurisdiction that have kept the city on the right track.
The economy is exceptional and the plans to enhance transportation with a high-speed bus system and rail connections between several metro cities keep the city on the move.
Mayor Holt gave a historical view of Arenas in Oklahoma City from the original civic center that has hosted the biggest names in entertainment history including Elvis Presley in 1955, the Myriad Convention Center that opened in 1972 among others.
The mayor said that the Paycom center is the oldest arena in the NBA and the smallest at around 500,000 square feet; and that the contract with the Thunder actually expired in May 2023 but was extended three years to work out a new deal.
The plans for a new arena have been in the works for a couple of years and Mayor Holt said that he will unveil the plans for the new arena before the end of the summer.
The mayor stated, "the new arena will not require any sales tax increases and will be built with a combination of existing MAPs funds and a significant contribution from the OKC Thunder.
Editor's Note: Editor Emeritus Pat McGuigan contributed to this report.
