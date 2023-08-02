Oklahoma City's Horror Con is coming August 5th through 6th at Remington Park. Horror Con is a horror-themed family-friendly event that will include Q&A panels, cosplay, scaryokie, scare zones, vendors and more.
Fans will have the chance to meet some of their favorite horror film stars including Linnea Quigley from "The Return of the Living dead." Quigley was the essential "scream queen," starring in dozens of low-budget horror films in the 1080's.
Quigley will introduce a film and participate in a Q&A session after the moving shown at 7 p.m. on August 4th at Rodeo Cinema, 221 Exchange Avenue.
The star of "An American Werewolf in London," David Naughton will also attend the Horror Con screening. Naughton played doomed backpacker Adam Larson and he also can remember from his iconic 19777 Dr. Pepper ad that debuted the "Be a Pepper" jingle that came to be a worldwide sensation.
There will also be a movie screening on August 6th at 7 p.m. at Rodeo Cinema. Tickets are $15 for the movie screenings to $40 for a weekend pass and $125 for a VIP Pass.
More information is available at the Horror Con Website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.