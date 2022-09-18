OKLAHOMA CITY – On Wednesday, September 21, Oklahoma City organizations will come together to celebrate the International Day of Peace with a free event hosted by the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization of Oklahoma.
The theme of this year's Peace Day observance is, "End racism. Build peace."
The event will be held at the Dr. Doug Baker Auditorium in the OSU-OKC University Learning Resource Center (LRC100), 900 N Portland Avenue, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Participating groups include: United Nations Association of Oklahoma City, Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma, Hindu Temple of OKC, First Unitarian Church of OKC, Respect Diversity Foundation, Interfaith Alliance of Oklahoma, Baháʼí Faith, Sikh Gurdwara of Oklahoma, Shirdi Sai Temple of OKC, and the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization.
"For bringing in True Peace, Love, and Harmony, amongst ourselves, we need to bring about a shift in our awareness of ‘Who we are’. Ignorance of one's true identity is the seed towards degradation of the self and the world,” said Sister Bindu, Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization.
Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 110 countries on all continents. The organization’s commitment is to helping individuals transform their perspective of the world from material to spiritual. It supports the cultivation of a deep collective consciousness of peace and of the individual dignity of each soul.
Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.
Event speakers will include Bill Bryant, United Nations Association of Oklahoma City; Wali Muhammed Dawah, Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City; Nathan Boone, First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City; Saurabh Rsingh, Sikh Gurdwara of Oklahoma; Terri Angier, Baháʼí Faith; Narayanacharyulu Parasaram, Hindu Temple of Oklahoma; Noel J. Jacobs, Interfaith Alliance of Oklahoma; Sister Bindu, Braham Kumaris Meditation Center of Oklahoma; Raghuram Veldori, Shirdi Sai Temple; Michael Korenblit, Respect Diversity Foundation; and Raghuveer Vedala, Hindu Cultural Community.
As United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said: “Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and everyday life in every society. It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality. And it continues to deny people their fundamental human rights. It destabilizes societies, undermines democracies, erodes the legitimacy of governments, and… the linkages between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable.
“This year we are celebrating the International Day of Peace on the 21st of September 2022, with the United Nations theme on ‘End Racism- Build Peace’,” Guterres added.
The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
This event will give participants an opportunity to listen to representatives of different faiths and religious organizations share their views on the topic.
“Our friends at the United Nations remind us that, ‘Achieving true peace entails much more than laying down arms. It requires the building of societies where all members feel that they can flourish. It involves creating a world in which people are treated equally, regardless of their race,” organizers said.
For more information about the Oklahoma City Peace Day event, call or text 405-504-3036. To register, click here.
