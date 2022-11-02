In a press release, Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation said this week it is "proud to perform its very first musical production, 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.'"
Performances will be held November 17-19 at Taylor Performing Arts Center, 1115 S.W. 70 Street.
The press release posted on the city government website said, "Tickets can be purchased for $15 online at okc.gov/parksignup, keyword: 48799."
Directed by Isaiah Williams, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn, a book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss.
This is Isaiah Williams’ third production with the Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department.
His past productions include “Gem of The Ocean,” performed at the Civic Center Music Hall, as well as “And Then There Were None,” directed by Taylor Lowell with assistance from Isaiah Williams and performed at the Taylor Performing Arts Center.
This musical performance tells the story of an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who are participating in the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the "tweens" spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
Six spellers enter, and one speller leaves -- but at least the losers get a juice box.
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has, the city posting said, "charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. This bee is one unforgettable experience and is rated for viewers 13 and up."
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this story.
