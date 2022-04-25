OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Ballet will conclude its 50th Anniversary season at the Civic Center Music Hall with three performances of The Sleeping Beauty, May 6-8, 2022. All performances will feature live music performed by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic (OKCPHIL).
The Sleeping Beauty is the epitome of classical ballet and a great way to spend Mother’s Day weekend. This full-length fairytale will include a massive cast of Oklahoma City Ballet’s professional dancers, studio company dancers, and students from the Oklahoma City Ballet Yvonne Chouteau School.
The performance features five magical fairies, Princess Aurora, Bluebird, Puss in Boots, a handsome prince, and the evil Carabosse (known to some as Maleficent).
According to the press release, Acting Artistic Director Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye is putting his own spin on the classical Marius Petipa choreography with help from his wife and Oklahoma City Ballet Yvonne Chouteau School Director Racheal Nye.
The original Tchaikovsky score was more than four hours long, but the Oklahoma City Ballet will present The Sleeping Beauty in 2.5 hours, which includes a 20 minute intermission, the release stated.
“The challenging choreography in The Sleeping Beauty is as demanding as it is beautiful. This quintessential classical ballet will challenge our dancers and delight our audiences,” said Jolicoeur-Nye.
The Sleeping Beauty will also mark the retirement of Oklahoma City Ballet principal dancer DaYoung Jung. Jung, originally from South Korea, is in her tenth season at Oklahoma City Ballet and will perform the role of Princess Aurora on May 6 and 8. She will be honored by staff, dancers, and audience members on Friday, May 6 and take her final bow on May 8.
“If you have not made plans for Mother’s Day yet, tickets to the ballet should be on your list,” said John Kirkpatrick Executive Director Jo Lynne Jones.
One hour prior to each performance, guests can learn more about ballet and The Sleeping Beauty at Behind the Ballet, a free informative program held in the South Lobby of the Civic Center Music Hall.
The lobby will also include an interactive photo booth and the Oklahoma City Ballet boutique.
Masks are optional at the Civic Center Music Hall, and guests are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend.
Performances take place on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. Single tickets start at $30 and may be purchased by calling Oklahoma City Ballet at 405-848-TOES (8637), online at okcballet.org, or by calling the Civic Center Box office at 405-297-2264.
All performances take place at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 North Walker, Oklahoma City.
“There is no better way to complete this monumental anniversary season than with a classic like The Sleeping Beauty. If you have not made plans for Mother’s Day yet, tickets to the ballet should be on your list,” said Jo Lynne Jones, John Kirkpatrick Executive Director of Oklahoma City Ballet.
Season tickets for the 2022/23 Season are also on sale. For more information and tickets, call 405-838-TOES (8637), visit okcballet.org, or follow Oklahoma City Ballet on social media @okcballet.
Founded in 1972 by Ballet Russe dancers Yvonne Chouteau and Miguel Terekhov, Oklahoma City Ballet has been the city’s professional ballet company for 50 years. Oklahoma City Ballet’s professional company of dancers from around the world perform four productions each season at the Civic Center Music Hall, plus additional venues around the region.
In addition, the Oklahoma City Ballet Yvonne Chouteau School offers dance training for all ages in the same facility where the professional company trains. Oklahoma City Ballet also conducts free community engagement classes for kids, adults, and senior adults that benefit nearly 6,000 Oklahomans each year.
For more information, visit okcballet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.