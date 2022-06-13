OKLAHOMA CITY– A $20,000 grant has been awarded to the Oklahoma City Ballet from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Opportunities for Children iFund grant program. The grant will be used to assist in funding Oklahoma City Ballet’s BRIDGE Dance Discovery program (formerly called BalletReach).
“We are so pleased to have the continuous support of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation through this grant,” says Oklahoma City Ballet John Kirkpatrick Executive Director Jo Lynne Jones. “Dance Discovery impacts hundreds of children each year, giving them a fun and educational taste of dance and music while getting exercise.”
Gifted students are invited to train formally at The Yvonne Chouteau School of OKC Ballet, with scholarship awards that entirely cover tuition, uniforms, and performance-related costs.
Oklahoma City Ballet’s mission is to inspire audiences through classical and contemporary dance performances, a strong educational program, and community engagement.
Originally established as the Oklahoma City Civic Ballet in 1963, Oklahoma City Ballet has evolved over the years, incorporating an affiliated school, establishing multiple community engagement programs, and significantly enlarging its repertoire.
In the upcoming 2022/23 Season, the professional company will present seven productions in Oklahoma City plus a tour of The Nutcracker to Colorado Springs.
The Yvonne Chouteau School, which annually serves over 800 students, offers dozens of classes for students ranging in age from three to 93, from beginners to professionals. Oklahoma City Ballet’s community engagement programs serve over 6,000 youth and seniors, enriching lives through a broad spectrum of opportunities. All community engagement programs are free for participants.
Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is a 501©(3) public charity that works with donors to create charitable funds that will benefit our community both now and in the future. An initiative of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation Trustees, the iFund grant program utilizes gifts from donors to support services for the elderly, as well as provide access to health care.
BRIDGE Dance Discovery offers onsite ballet instruction to hundreds of students each year who have limited opportunities and resources to participate in arts-oriented extracurricular activities.
Dance Discovery classes are offered in collaboration with Oklahoma City metro area elementary schools, Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County, ReMerge, and local libraries.
Schools and organizations participating in Dance Discovery experience improved engagement from both students and parents as a result of providing this positive, creative outlet for students. to health care.
To learn more about the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org.
