Oklahoma City University was the location, Oklahoma Children's Theater was the organizer, 16 adult women and men were the instructors, and 124 girls and boys were the enthusiastic performers for a July 10-14 Showcase.
Mr Logan C and Miss Kassidy guided the detailed (longer than most of the performances) story entitled "My neighbor is a werewolf," with a cute combination of outlandish stories and glimpses of domestic tranquility complete with parents and siblings to the young stars -- the howling "wolves."
It won't surprise any parent or grandparent to learn that the howls were the kids' favorite parts.
Another intricate story line followed in the "Magical Pet Shop" guided by Miss Madison and Miss Ceili. The story featured a magical map, three bad guys, absent and present wizards, a quartet of adorable fiaries, and obstacle course and an adventure leading to a declaration they were all "Party Animals"
Miss Mackenzie and Miss Zoe E led their exuberant charges in a "Broadway Jr." program. Given OCU's (and the Children Theater's) success there seems little doubt that here and there among the dozens of participants, future aspirants to the Bright Lights were scattered in the troupe.
The "Adventure to find the Loch Ness Monster" was guided to programmatic success by Mr. Marcus and Miss Zoe G -- Not only the monster, but Pirates, Mermaids and innocent by-standers were roped into the story line, with multiple journeys roound and about the stage area.
"How To Train Your Dragon" told the tale of a mythlical land where Vikings and Dragons co-exist. Mr. Julian and Miss Ariel guided the wondrous brief tale. Sort of a spoiler: All things ended well.
Teacher Judge and Teacher Randi wove in and out of the story with their 14 performers, adding witty asides to the proceedings fpr “Pokemon Character Creations”. The head gear costumes and forest references (aided indisputably by the background set) aided delivery for understanding the Pokemon-verse (Universe) that confuses old guys like this reporter.
To be clear, this reviewer is absolutely neutral in theatrical reviews (ahem!) yet can admit special affection for the "Stage Combat" presentation guided by Miss Lauren and Mr. Garrett. Speaking of old folks, some remember the first of the modern-era "Superman" movies, where the publicity bragged: "You will believe that a man can fly"?
For this presentation of "combat" the introductory words of Miss Lauren were vital in assuring the audience (in advance) that no human children were harmed in the production. But WOWser -- it sure looked a lot like actual blows and footstomps were exchanged. Don't attempt this at home, unless you get the Lauren & Garett safety training.
Wrapping things up was the "Zombie University" story of conflicts between rival schools, complete with ambivalent walking dead, a conspiratorial administrator and a combination of villanous and virtuous zombie folk. Even an elder dude ambivalent about the world of Zombies enjoyed this story. Mr. Bret and Miss Sophia guided the proceedings.
At the start of the July 14 performance, audience members were asked to wish the youth performers well as they presented the fruits of five days of labor in the garden of performance art.
But Miss Molly, the Oklahoma Children's Theatre program director, explained for neophytes the age-old habit of actors, actresses, directors and other show people NOT to utter the words, "Good Luck" before a performance. With roots in the ancient traditions of human theatrical endeavor, participants encourage one another to "break a leg!"
Indeed, in a wild and joyful 90 minutes or so, the children and their mentors more than delivered an enjoyable octet of witty stories, using apt props, clever costumes, hats and masks and a range of volume from whispers to in-unison declarations.
Notes: Pat McGuigan began performing during grade school years at Bishop John Carroll Elementary School in the 1960s, began reporting news as a student at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School 1968-1972, minored in theatre at Oklahoma State University in the 1970s, wrote for The O'Collegian in Stillwater before going to Washington, D.C., where his commentaries and analyses appeared in The Christian Science Monitor, The Los Angeles Times and other newspapers, performed for the Oklahoma City Gridiron Club for 25 years, has held state certification in 10 subject areas (including journalism and threatre) and is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel newspaper. He is an award-winning writer, including for his arts and entertainment reviews.
