OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Bar Association is celebrating Law Day 2023 with its annual art and writing contests for all Oklahoma students. The theme for this year’s contest is “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.” The deadline for entries is Jan. 13, 2023.
“This is the 47th year for this fun, educational contest,” said Norman attorney Ed Wunch, OBA Law Day Committee chairperson. “The goal is to stimulate discussion and understanding of the law among young Oklahomans. The theme for this year’s contest was selected to remind us that by engaging in civics and working together, we can strengthen our democracy.”
Coloring sheets for pre-K and kindergarteners, along with writing and art prompts for 1st through 12th graders are available at okbar.org/lawday.
Winners will receive awards and cash prizes, and all participants will receive a certificate. Winning entries will be published in the Oklahoma Bar Journal and posted to the OBA website.
Submit entries by Jan. 13 to P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
Last year, 1,331 students from 47 towns and about 70 schools and home school groups entered the contest. The 2022 Law Student contest winners can be found here.
Law Day, a nationwide event designated by the U.S. Congress in 1958, is celebrated each year to raise public awareness of American law. The idea for Law Day was conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney and OBA past president. More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at okbar.org/LawDay.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma's legal community.
The Oklahoma Bar Association was formed in 1904 by the merger of the Oklahoma Territory and Indian Territory Bar Associations. After statehood in November 1907, the association was recognized by the Oklahoma Legislature until it repealed the enacting legislation in 1938.
1939 the Oklahoma Supreme Court, exercising its plenary powers over the courts of the state of Oklahoma, reorganized the association and mandated that to practice law in Oklahoma all Oklahoma lawyers must be association members.
The OBA celebrated its centennial in September 2004 and has a long history of serving lawyers and the public. It offers a wide variety of community service programs designed to help Oklahomans.
The Oklahoma Bar Association’s activities are solely funded through membership dues, member gifts, grants and other self-generated revenue. To learn more, visit okbar.org.
More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at okbar.org/lawday or by contacting the contest coordinator, Lauren Rimmer at 405-416-7018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.