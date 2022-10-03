OKLAHOMA CITY - Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween.
Revelers will enjoy exploring the OKC Zoo after hours as it’s transformed into a haunted summer camp that will feature a variety of camp-themed activities that “delight in the fun and fright.”
The evening’s itinerary includes the Graveyard Smash Karaoke Stage, competition lawn games and Zombie Tag Challenge, unlimited “scare”ousel rides, two sea lion presentations, dancing and music from DJs Brothers Griin. “Spook”tacular libations will be available at 11 total bars located throughout the park, 6 bars complete with beer, wine, spirits and the signature drink, and 5 bars offering beer, wine and the signature drink.
Event drink tickets are available online for quicker access to the bars or at various locations throughout the event.
Local food trucks Baked Bear, CaliHoma Hot Dogs, Nick’s Tamales, Wicked Hangry and Yum Pig will be featured offering a wide selection of tasty menu items for late night bites.
“We are always excited to see our All Grown Up fans embrace each year’s unique event theme and coordinating activities,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s event manager. “This year, we went in a new direction creating a theme and setting that promises all the chills, thrills and treats our guests have come to expect while giving a nostalgic nod to popular urban myths and Halloween lore.”
Attendees will find their way to the Zoo’s Cat Forest area for a scary surprise with the “Turn Around Campground,” themed haunted experience. Then take a night-time trek through the Zoo’s BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise exhibit where things may not be as perfect as they seem.
Event tickets for Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up are available now at okczoo.org/events. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $70/person and $60/person for ZOOfriends members offering early entry to the event with designated check-in lines, access to a private VIP lounge complete with full bar and hors d'oeuvres, four (4) $3 drink tickets plus, access to the sea lion presentation, carousel and haunted areas.
General admission to Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up is $40/person and $30/person for ZOOfriends members providing access to the sea lion presentations, carousel rides, haunt zones and more.
Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up is sponsored by COOP Ale Works. Drink ticket packs will be available for purchase in advance and during the event at $18 for a sheet of 6 tickets or $36 for a sheet of 12 tickets. Each drink ticket has a $3 value and can be used for the purchase of any beverage sold at bar locations. Event attendance is limited to ensure social distancing so purchase your tickets early.
Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up tickets are on sale now at okczoo.org/events. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry no later than 4 p.m.
This event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.
As a member of the Oklahoma City Zoo, enjoy free admission all year-long, plus many additional benefits and discounts. Memberships support the Zoo’s animal family, education programming and conservation initiatives. Join or renew today at okczoo.org/membership.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
To learn more, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
