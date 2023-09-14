OKLAHOMA CITY – The 40th anniversary of Haunt the Zoo for Halloween will be celebrated at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden over eight days. The ghoulish activities will take place Saturdays and Sundays, October 7 through 29 with trick-or-treating available each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Haunt the Zoo event dates are Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8; Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15; Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22; and Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.
Haunt the Zoo, is a popular event for families and friends to attend a safe trick-or-treating experience surrounded by the Zoo’s wildlife. Oklahoma’s largest and longest-running Halloween tradition, Haunt the Zoo 2023 is presented by Oklahoma’s own News 9.
Attendees can select a morning reservation block between 9 a.m. to noon or an afternoon block from noon to 4 p.m. The trick-or-treat trail closes each day at 4 p.m.
“We are incredibly proud to mark this significant anniversary of Haunt the Zoo and continue this beloved event that has become a favorite for generations of Oklahomans,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s event manager. “To think it all began as a grassroots effort, Haunt the Zoo has grown to become the state’s largest fall celebration connecting thousands to the joy, excitement of the season and the Zoo.”
Dodson continued, “We are grateful for the continued support Haunt the Zoo receives from the community at large, its volunteers and fans to keep this favorite going for 40 years and beyond.”
Trick-or-treaters will collect sweets and tasty snacks from friendly volunteers at 13 candy stations located along the Haunt the Zoo trail. The experience will include custom made, family-friendly decorations and elaborate props along the event trail, perfect for personal photo moments.
Only official Haunt the Zoo trick-or-treat bags will be accepted for collecting candy.
General Zoo admission or ZOOfriends memberships plus, official Haunt the Zoo treat bags are required to trick-or-treat and must be purchased in advance at okczoo.org/htz.
Adults and kids are invited to wear their Halloween costumes during Haunt the Zoo. For the safety of guests and staff, full face masks and costume weapons are prohibited.
New this year, attendees can opt for bundle ticket options such as BOO-IT-ALL, which includes Zoo admission, trick-or-treat bag, lorikeet feeding, Stingray Bay and access to the Zoo’s Endangered Species Scareousel. Boo-It-All Ticket Prices: Adults (12-64) = $35 (nonmember) / $19 for ZOOfriends; Child (3-11) and Senior (65+) = $32 (nonmember) / $16 for ZOOfriends; Infants (ages 2 & under) = $8 (nonmember) / $7 ZOOfriends.
The ZOO-IT-ALL ticket bundle (No HTZ trick-or-treat bag) includes Zoo admission, lorikeet feeding, Stingray Bay and access to the Zoo’s Endangered Species Scareousel. Zoo-It-All Ticket Prices: Adults (12-64) = $27 (nonmember) / $11 for ZOOfriends; Child (3-11) and Senior (65+) = $24 (nonmember) / $11 for ZOOfriends; Infants (ages 2 & under) are free.
Military family members and voucher holders can purchase trick-or-treat bags upon arrival.
Children under 14 must be accompanied by adult for all Zoo attractions included with Boo-It-All and Zoo-It-All ticket options, check attraction times prior to visit. Weather and animal cooperation dependent.
It is advised for guests to arrive within the time of their Haunt the Zoo reservation in order to enter the Zoo quickly and easily.
All treats distributed as part of Haunt the Zoo are made with certified sustainable palm oil. For a complete list of Halloween candy makers who are members of the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and are committed to making a difference for wild orangutans and other endangered species by using certified sustainable palm oil, click here.
Now through September 28, the OKC Zoo is asking fans to share their photo memories of Haunt the Zoo on social media by tagging @okczoo and #HTZ40. The Zoo will create special Way Back Wednesday highlights during October of Haunt the Zoo fans and their memories in the comments and in their Instagram stories. The chosen photos will be winners of a Family 4 pack of tickets to the Zoo and official Haunt the Zoo trick-or-treat bags to experience Haunt the Zoo and make lifetime memories.
Pick your pumpkins and head to the OKC Zoo for the Annual Pumpkin Drive. From Sunday, October 1 through Friday, October 6. Guests bringing a pumpkin larger than their heads to the Zoo during regular hours will receive free same-day admission. Limit one free admission per person. Donated pumpkins will help create the Haunt the Zoo scene.
Little trick-or-treaters will enjoy the Hay Maze, an interactive event located along the Haunt the Zoo trail. This activity is free with Zoo admission.
Everyone is invited to take a spin on the Zoo’s Endangered Species Scareousel – all decked out for Haunt the Zoo. Additional fees apply for each ride and can be purchased in advance with admission tickets or on-site. Children two and under ride for free.
The Zoo’s most popular 21 and older event, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up will take place on Friday, October 27 from 7 to 11 p.m. Details to come.
The Zoo is in need of hundreds of volunteers to help with distributing goodies to trick-or-treaters and manning lines at the candy stations. Event volunteers must be 14 or older. This opportunity is ideal for individuals, families and groups. Volunteer sign up for Haunt the Zoo is available here.
2023 Haunt the Zoo sponsors to date include Oklahoma’s Own News 9, Aurora Pediatric Dentistry, Chicken N’ Pickle, Express Employment International, Frito-Lay, Heartland, INTEGRIS Health, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Metro Mark Realty, Primrose School, Sam’s Club and Tinker Federal Credit Union. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more, contact jstanley@zoofriends.org.
Purchase advance Zoo admission tickets at okczoo.org/tickets and avoid the entry lines. Regular admission is $16 for adults and $13 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
To learn more, visit okczoo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.