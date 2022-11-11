OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with Santa Claus himself. This new event series offers guests a chance to create a holiday tradition amidst the Zoo’s popular seasonal setting, OKC Zoo Safari Lights.
Dinner with Santa hosted in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant includes a delicious holiday buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making as well as a meet and greet with Santa.
The evening concludes with the OKC Zoo Safari Lights exhibit. Presented by OG&E, OKC ZOO Safari Lights is a holiday celebration featuring over 60, all-new larger-than-life lantern displays showcasing wildlife and seasonal themes as well as interactive displays and a custom musical light performance in the entry plaza.
The event is designed by Nextech with Miranda Family Lights of Edmond.
Dinner attendees will exit the Canopy Restaurant to get their vehicles for the drive-thru experience. Once the driving tour is complete, guests will park and re-enter the Zoo for the Safari Lights walking adventure. Limit one Safari Lights drive-thru experience per family reservation – not per ticket.
These festive dinners feature a buffet selection including sliced turkey breast, harvest salad, honey baked ham, holiday stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and fresh baked rolls and a special dessert to round out this holiday feast.
Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 6:30 p.m. During dinner, Santa Claus will make an appearance to meet and greet little ones and hear what is on everyone’s wish lists. Participants will also have an opportunity to take their holiday photos with Santa in front of a festive backdrop for an additional fee.
Date options for Dinner with Santa are as follows:
- Friday, December 2, 2022
- Saturday, December 3, 2022
- Friday, December 9, 2022
- Saturday, December 10, 2022
- Friday, December 16, 2022
- Saturday, December 17, 2022
General admission for Dinner with Santa events is $55 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $50 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and older. Children two years or younger are free. ZOOfriends members will receive a discount on all event tickets.
OKC Zoo Safari Lights is produced by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Tianyu Culture. Supporting OKC Zoo Safari Lights sponsors include Devon and MidFirst Bank.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry at 4 p.m.
The Zoo will be closed to the public during the daytime on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Tuesdays and Wednesdays between December 6 and February 8, 2023.
To avoid the entry lines, purchase advance Zoo admission tickets at okczoo.org/tickets.
Regular daytime admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year plus, additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.