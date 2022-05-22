OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Oklahoma Zoological Society (OZS) will host an inaugural fundraising event, OKC Zoo Gala, themed “Under African Skies.” The sold out event will take place on Friday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Presented by John and Claudia Hollman Affiliated Fund, the OKC Zoo Gala will recognize dedicated individuals who have promoted the Oklahoma City Zoo’s mission of connecting Oklahomans with the world's wildlife and wild places.
The 2022 OKC Zoo Gala Legacy Honorees include Byron Gambulos, Don and Carolyn Zachritz and the Kirkpatrick Foundation and Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
With tickets selling out within weeks, funds raised from OKC Zoo Gala will benefit the Oklahoma City Zoo’s latest and largest habitat expansion in its history, Expedition Africa.
“We are extremely grateful for all the support and excitement building around our new Gala,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “It’s an honor to be highlighting these extraordinary awardees and acknowledge their passion for the Zoo. Their significant contributions to the growth of the Oklahoma City Zoo have made it the premiere destination it is today, treasured by millions who have visited.”
Scheduled to open June 2023, Expedition Africa will feature enhanced animal habitats for giraffe, honey badger, flamingos, zebra, okapi, wildebeest and more while creating new and immersive guest experiences, according to Lawson.
“Oklahoma Zoological Society has been the proud support partner of the Zoo for decades,” said Mandy Heaps, Oklahoma Zoological Society executive director. “Our success wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and care provided by our Zoo Gala honorees. I am certain that their examples of generosity will inspire the Oklahoma City community to join us in supporting the Zoo’s newest expansion, Expedition Africa.”
Byron Gambulos, is being honored for his commitment to animal care and enrichment, and dedication to preserving the history of the Oklahoma City Zoo for future generations. Byron’s dream to share decades of Zoo stories and accomplishments with guests was realized with the opening of the Patricia and Byron J. Gambulos ZooZeum in 2011. The only museum of its kind in the country, the ZooZeum is a place where Zoo fans of all ages can come to experience the memories of those who have encountered the OKC Zoo for 120 years.
Oklahoma City community leaders, Don and Carolyn Zachritz, are being recognized for their dedication to advancing the beautification of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. Their passion and appreciation for enhancing outdoor spaces and gardens with beautiful botanicals can be enjoyed by guests of all ages when they visit the Zoo.
Distinguished honorees Kirkpatrick FoundationandKirkpatrick Family Fund are being acknowledged for championing a shared mission with OKC Zoo of caring for, connecting with and conserving wildlife. The two Kirkpatrick organization’s philanthropic endeavors include supporting the Zoo’s goal of advancing its first-class veterinary care program with the construction of the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital. This state-of-the-art, two-story animal hospital, includes a visitor gallery, surgical and radiology areas, food-preparation and labs.
“OKC Zoo guests have the opportunity to observe exams happening at the hospital, giving them an advanced look at the extraordinary health care the Zoo provides to its animal family,” Lawson added.
During the OKC Zoo Gala, guests will experience a night of dining and celebrating under the stars with cocktails, a live auction, a three-course African inspired dinner created by Rococo Restaurant and Fine Wine and the evening’s honoree program.
Bandan Koro, a Dallas based African drum and dance ensemble will perform.
Though the OKC Zoo Gala is sold out, wildlife fans 21 and older are invited to attend the Twilight After Party presented by Devon Energy on Friday, June 3, from 9 p.m. to midnight. In their best “Safari Chic” guests can dance the night away and support the OKC Zoo. Entry to the Twilight After Party is $75/person, which includes two complimentary drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, food truck access, photo opportunities, a silent auction, an opportunity to visit the Herpetarium and unlimited carousel rides.
Twilight After Party tickets are limited and advance reservations are required, no tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets can be purchased here.
To learn more about this event and other Zoo happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
