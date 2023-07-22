OKLAHOMA CITY – On Saturday, July 29, International Tiger Day will be celebrated at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. Guests are invited to join in a variety of activities that highlight these endangered big cats and their habitats.
Presented locally by Bob Moore Subaru, International Tiger Day will be held throughout the Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will learn about the Zoo’s Sumatran tigers and watch as they receive special enrichment items prepared by their caretakers, participate in family-friendly activities, caretaker chats, and event-themed photo opportunities hosted by Bob Moore Subaru.
Sumatran tigers are critically endangered due to habitat loss and poaching, with only an estimated 500 individuals living in the forests of Indonesia.
Also that day, the OKC Zoo will celebrate Sumatran tiger twins, Bob and Luna’s first birthday with family-friendly activities, animal enrichment, caretaker chats and more.
The OKC Zoo is home to four Sumatran tigers including adult male, Badar (4), adult female, Lola (12), and her twin tiger cubs, Bob and Luna, who celebrated their first birthday this month on July 2. Bob and Luna were born at the Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat and are Lola’s second litter of cubs. In 2017, Lola gave birth to her first litter, three males, and became a foster mom to a female Amur tiger born at the Philadelphia Zoo whose mother did not display maternal instincts. This was the first successful tiger cross-fostering among Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos.
“We are excited to celebrate and connect our guests to our tiger family this International Tiger Day,” said Tyler Boyd, curator of carnivores. “Our tigers are important ambassadors for their wild counterparts and helping people to understand the threats these incredible big cats are facing.”
Boyd added, “By raising awareness through this event and conservation education, we hope to inspire people to take action to help safeguard tiger populations and their habitat.”
Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). There are six subspecies of tigers including the Malayan, Sumatran, South China, Indochinese, Bengal and Amur, or Siberian, tiger – all of which are endangered or critically endangered.
The OKC Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Program® for Sumatran tigers and is committed to the care and conservation of this incredible species as well as ensuring that these animals are around for future generations.
The Zoo also encourages animal enthusiasts to be conscious when shopping and consider using the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s and World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) PalmOil Scan app. Downloading this app allows users to scan a product’s barcode to see if the items they buy are sustainably sourced. Sustainable practices ensure that companies are re-using areas to plant more palm trees rather than destroying more crucial habitat for wildlife. The PalmOil app is available for download from the App Store, Google Play Store and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s website.
OKC Zoo International Tiger Day Facts
- Each tiger has its own individual set of stripes, similar to a human’s fingerprint.
- The Sumatran tiger is the smallest subspecies of tiger. It’s about half the size of the Amur tiger which is the largest subspecies.
- While the female raises the cubs, the male protects the surrounding territory to keep other adult males away.
- Tigers are solitary and communicate primarily with scent. Scent provides information about the signaler’s sex, age, reproductive status and proximity.
- Tigers communicate with many different calls including roars, moans and prustens (commonly referred to as chuffs) which serve as a friendly greeting.
- Tigers are endangered because of habitat loss and poaching for their skins, bones and other parts valued in traditional Asian medicine.
- Tigers are an umbrella species for their regions, meaning when tigers are protected, other species in their habitat are also protected.
- The palm oil industry in a major conservation challenge for the Sumatran tiger.
You can help save tigers by using the PalmOil Scan app to choose products made with certified sustainably produced palm oil.
Regular Zoo admission is $16 for adults and $13 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free. For more information, visit okczoo.org.
