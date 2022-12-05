OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is adding a new event – the Senior Marathon – to its race weekend, April 28-30, 2023. Seniors 65 and older now have their own event.
Beginning in January, Senior Marathoners will walk/run 25 miles before race weekend. Then, on April 29, during Marathon weekend, runners will meet at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and complete their last 1.2 miles, finishing in Scissortail Park. Runners receive a medal, event shirt, and Finish Line Food.
“There’s a generation of Oklahomans that were ever-present on April 19, 1995 … so we want to reconnect both the Memorial and race weekend with the generation that was so key on April 19, 1995.” said Chris Fleming, Marathon Trustee Chairman. “The Memorial Marathon is America’s most meaningful marathon and the Senior Marathon is a part of that.”
Former Oklahoma City TV anchors Linda Cavanaugh and Jane Jayroe are the Senior Marathon Ambassadors.
“This is an opportunity to let more people be a part of the race and experience the excitement and the wonder of being back here to remember what happened on these sacred grounds. That age group lived it. They understand it. They’ll never forget it,” Linda Cavanaugh explained.
“So much a part of remembering is celebrating. Celebrating the lives of those no longer with us and celebrating life and that’s what being a part of a movement of wellness and being healthy is celebrating every second. We need to do all we can to enjoy the moments of life,” said Jane Jayroe.
Mercy is the inaugural Senior Marathon presenting sponsor.
Together the Memorial and Mercy will promote fitness and healthy lifestyles for people of all ages.
“We know how important it is to keep seniors active both in the community and physically and what better way to walk in memory of those whose lives were touched by the bombing of the Oklahoma City Murrah Federal Building,” said Dr. Alice Mankin, Vice President, Primary Care at Mercy Oklahoma Clinics.
“Mercy is excited and blessed to participate in the support of our seniors during the race and we want to continue to provide excellent healthcare for our seniors after the race.”
The YMCA, senior centers and community agencies will also partner with the Senior Marathon and hold a variety of senior walking events.
Jay Hannah, Executive Vice President, Bancfirst, who was working in downtown Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, said, “This is a way to connect generations, not just generations of runners but also generations of witnesses of what took place at this very special site so we can have a true remembrance, to be able to show our strength.”
The Senior Marathon is one of 6 races run on race weekend April 28-30. In addition, runners can choose the Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, 5K and Kids Marathons.
Runners from 43 states and two countries have already registered for the 2023 Memorial Marathon, organizers said.
“The Senior Marathon is a great way to bring in a generation that really set the Oklahoma Standard in 1995 and a chance for us to share that with the community,” Kari Watkins, Race Director, said.
“This April, we remember the 28th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing and those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever,” Watkins added. “The Memorial Marathon is a way everyone can represent and preserve the Oklahoma Standard of Service, Honor and Kindness.”
All proceeds benefit the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum, a nonprofit owned and operated by the OKC National Memorial Foundation. The Memorial does not receive funding from federal, state or city government. This is the Memorial Museum’s largest fundraiser.
For more information and to register go to okcMarathon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.