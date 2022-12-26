OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma ventriloquist, singer, actress and 2017 America’s Got Talent winner, Darci Lynne returns for her last show of 2022 for the Oklahoma Opry’s end of the year fundraiser on Friday, December 30.
Darci Lynne and friends will perform at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City. Museum and galleries open at 5 p.m.,VIP Dinner at 6 p.m., program at 7 p.m.
That evening, Oklahoma Cultural Treasure, Queen of Rockabilly and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, Wanda Jackson will be honored with the Wanda Jackson Trailblazer Award. The award in her name will then be given annually to a person who has been a trailblazer in their field.
This evening will be hosted by Owen Pickard and include auction items and special appearances by the following Oklahoma Opry performers:
Gracee Shriver - Oklahoma singer, songwriter and Season 17, Top 16 contestant on The Voice, has been selected as a member of Oklahoma’s Women of Song project and was chosen by CMT (Country Music Television) for Belmont Country Showcases from 2020-2022.
Oklahoma Creativity & Music Ambassador and founding member of Horseshoe Road, Kyle Dillingham will be a featured performer and play as a member of the Oklahoma Opry band.
Cutter Elliott is an Oklahoma singer songwriter who was born eight weeks premature, partly blind and deaf while diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism. He is inspirational as he shares his story at Autism Speaks events and in his new documentary “Can’t Never Could Do Nothing: The Incredible Story of Country Music Singer Cutter Elliott”
Independent pop artist and songwriter Josh Roberts grew up on the Opry stage in Nashville writing, performing, recording, and traveling the country playing backup for other artists. Roberts now resides in Oklahoma City where his recent project of original music has been released song-by-song.
Brother and sister duo Kyle & Amanda Earhart have performed together and as solo artists their entire lives. First getting their start at the Oklahoma Opry, Kyle works between Nashville and Oklahoma pursuing his country music career while Amanda collaborates in LA and Dallas writing, teaching and performing in pop and contemporary gospel genres.
Also performing that evening will be the Oklahoma Opry Band and Horn Section.
Tickets are available now online for the New Year’s Eve Eve Fundraising Concert & Auction. Tickets range from $45 - $250 with VIP Table Sponsorships available.
Proceeds will benefit the Opry Heritage Foundation of OK (OHFO) and its 3 programs:
1) Granville Community Music School provides quality music lessons to children from low income families for 50 cents per lesson.
2) Guitars for Vets, OKC chapter provides 10 free guitar lessons to veterans who upon completion receive a new guitar and all accessories from the national Guitar for Vets organization. OHFO will be expanding to Tulsa and Muskogee in 2023.
3) Oklahoma Opry, Oklahoma’s Official Country Music Show has brought OKC family friendly, live music entertainment on Saturday nights for over 45 years.
The Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma is a 501c3 non-profit organization transforming lives through music. Their mission is to provide quality music education and artist development while expanding the music and tourism industries in Oklahoma.
For more information, contact Kelcie Lee, Associate Director at Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma at 405-630-8960 or Cindy Scarberry, Executive Director of Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma, at 405-830-3977.
To learn more, visit oklahomaopry.com .
