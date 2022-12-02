OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Humane Society is launching its 2022 Yule Log video this year at Ponyboy OKC on Friday, December 2 from 4 – 10 p.m.
The video features OK Humane rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a festive fireplace scene, set to holiday songs by local musicians. The video can be streamed for free at okhumaneyulelog.com.
During the OK Humane Yule Log Launch Party at 423 NW 23 Street, Ponyboy will be streaming the video for patrons to enjoy, and two Yule Log contributing bands, Baileyboy and Poor Sap, will be playing live music that evening.
Pet Doodle artist, TClizzy, will be offering pet doodles based off photos of people’s pets (shown to her from their phones), and a free photo booth will be set up for party-goers to celebrate the season.
Ponyboy will be donating a portion of bar sales to OK Humane for the entire evening. The party is free and open to the public, but donations to OK Humane are encouraged. Ponyboy is a 21+ establishment. For more information, click here.
While the video is free to stream, donations via the Yule Log website are appreciated.
“We hope that people will enjoy incorporating the OK Humane Yule Log into their holiday traditions,” said Rachel Findley, OK Humane’s Director of Marketing and Annual Giving. “It’s a great thing to have playing in the background at a party, while you’re wrapping presents, or when you just need a little holiday cheer.
“We’re especially excited to celebrate with the community in-person this year at the Yule Log Launch Party hosted by Ponyboy,” Findley added. “The party would be the perfect date night or friends-night-out for animal lovers, and we look forward to be able to thank our supporters face-to-face.”
The 2022 OK Humane Yule Log was filmed in a beautiful home of Brian and Colby Varacchi, and Designer, Rachel Sparkman, donated her services to transform the set into a magical Christmas scene. Fifteen local musicians donated holiday songs to create the soundtrack for the video.
In addition to puppies and kittens, this year’s Yule Log also features some special medical case dogs that OK Humane has helped. OK Humane will be sharing before and after photos of these dogs via social media throughout the month.
“We are grateful for all the incredible local musicians who donated their talents for this project, and we hope the Yule Log helps raise funds for us to further our lifesaving work,” Findley added.
The Oklahoma Humane Society is Oklahoma’s largest animal rescue and is entirely donor funded and foster-based. OK Humane’s mission is to end the needless euthanasia of dogs and cats in the state of Oklahoma.
OK Humane has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, a neonate clinic, and a relocation program, among several other initiatives to help increase the state’s live-release rate of animals from local shelters.
For more information, visit okhumane.org. To stream the OK Humane Yule Log, visit: okhumaneyulelog.com.
The 2022 OK Humane Yule Log Track List includes:
“Wonderful ChristmasTime” by Swim Fan
“Love I Lost Last Year” by Poor Sap
“Toyland” by Computer Girl
“Snowed Under” by The Winter Spirits
“Last Christmas” by LCG and the X
“Christmas Eve” by Saint Loretto
“Please Come Down” by Twiggs
“In Memoriam A.H.H. (78)” by Young Weather
“Christmas Town” by The Imaginaries
“It’s Already Christmas” by Chase Kerby
“Auld Lang Syne” by Baileyboy
“The Christmas Heart” by Beau Jennings
“Jingle Bells” by Chase & Emily McCumber
“Oh Holy Night” by Will Gaines
“December Babies” by Benji Kay
