OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University will host author David Grann for a public presentation on Tuesday, September 13 titled “Killers of the Flower Moon: the Arc of Justice.” The presentation at 7 p.m., is part of OCU’s Martha Jean Lemon Distinguished Speaker Series and will be held in the Freede Wellness Center on NW 27th Street and Florida Avenue.
The Martha Jean Lemon Lecture Series features annual events that enrich the academic environment for the University and the surrounding community. Programs may relate to the arts and sciences, business, dance and entertainment, law, music, nursing, theatre, or religious topics.
Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear of the Osage Nation will introduce the guest speaker.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” swept the literary world upon its publication in 2017 as a shocking, dramatic true story of murder and injustice against a Native American tribe in northeastern Oklahoma. In the 1920s, Osage Nation citizens became some of the wealthiest people in the world after oil reserves were discovered in the territory on which they were forcefully relocated years before.
Subsequent brutal killings followed, which became known as the “Reign of Terror,” as Osage citizens were murdered to obtain control of their wealth.
In his lecture, Grann will reveal how the struggle for Native American rights extends from the first contact with whites to the present day with Standing Rock. Grann highlights the saga of the Osage and documents how one of the most sinister crimes in American history connects to Native Americans’ current fight to control their land and resources.
“History is a merciless judge,” Grann said of Killers of the Flower Moon..” It lays bare our tragic blunders and foolish missteps and exposes our most intimate secrets, wielding the power of hindsight like an arrogant detective who seems to know the end of the mystery from the outset.”
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” spent more than 30 weeks on The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, was a finalist for the National Book Award, and ranked #1 on Amazon’s Single Best Books of the Year. The film adaptation is now in production with Martin Scorcese as director and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
A writer for the New Yorker and a bestselling author, Grann is known for his compelling stories, whether crossing the ocean on a skiff or trekking for months through the Amazon. Grann has been called “the man Hollywood can’t stop reading” by Entertainment Weekly, with four of his New Yorker articles adapted for the screen.
“The Lost City of Z” became a New York Times bestseller and was adapted into a film in 2017. One of his New Yorker stories, “Trial by Fire,” won a George Polk award for outstanding journalism and a Silver Gavel award for fostering the public’s understanding of the justice system.
The speaker series at OCU is made possible by the Martha Jean Lemon Special Lecture Series endowment. It is supported by The Center for Interpersonal Studies through Film and Literature.
Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is located between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts.
More information is available at okcu.edu.
