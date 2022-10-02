Oklahoma City – Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment - all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and several shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. This month’s First Friday is October 7, from 6-9 p.m.
The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is thrilled to feature two exhibits in October. “Multidimensional” a group exhibition in Gallery I, and “Sunday Morning Meditations: The Power of Hope”, an exhibition in Gallery II.
An opening reception will be held on October 7, 6-9 pm. Both shows will run through October 29. “These exhibits display a variety of imaginative styles and mediums that are sure to spark curiosity and wonder in those who attend this October,” states Theresa Hultberg, program manager.
Gallery I will showcase a group exhibition by artists Marylee Wright, Nicole Moan, Aztrid Moan and Jo Swigart. There will be a variety of mediums including intricate ceramic corsets along with printmaking and paintings exploring the mysteries of the feminine, everyday contemporary life and the environment.
Gallery II features an exhibition by Mountain Woman Silver of paintings inspired by mindful meditations during Sunday church sermons for the past 10 years. Each of the over 80 elaborate, black and white, abstract sketches were used as inspiration for the series of paintings on display.
Silver hopes that the artwork evokes the same peace in viewers as experienced by herself and reminds them of how powerful hope is when so many areas of life present challenges.
Pets on Paseo is back and will be featured during November’s First Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the grass lot at the corner of 29th and Dewey.
There will be several animal rescues, food and drinks.
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the creative spirits who work in the Paseo Arts District.
