OKLAHOMA CITY— Oklahoma City Community College is celebrating 50 years of excellence along with 25 years of offering its distinguished Performing Arts Series to the community and state of Oklahoma. Tickets are now available for OCCC’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series, which includes eight shows such as the Kyiv City Ballet and An Evening with José Feliciano.
“We are proud to celebrate 25 years of world-class shows and performances,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “OCCC plays a pivotal role in keeping the arts and cultural events alive in our community, and we’re especially honored to celebrate with this season’s all-star line-up.”
The season kicks off Thursday, September 22 with An Evening with José Feliciano in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The concert is also part of a series of events occurring that same week honoring and celebrating OCCC’s 50th anniversary.
“The performing arts play a huge role in community development because they can be a tool in the tool chest of community developers in the way that they can spur economic development,” said Robert Ruiz, Executive Director of External Affairs. “I’m real excited about Jose Feliciano coming to Oklahoma City. My wife is Puerto Rican, so half of our family is Puerto Rican. Jose Feliciano is one of those performers that is nationally renowned.”
The Kyiv City Ballet will make its only stop in Oklahoma at OCCC, performing two shows on Sunday, Oct. 9. The shows are part of the troupe’s inaugural tour of the United States.
Other shows include Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Ranky Tanky, Music of the Knights, Step Afrika!, Jazz at Lincoln Center: Songs We Love and Canadian Brass.
“We have a remarkable lineup this season,” said Lemuel Bardeguez, OCCC Director of Cultural Programs. “There is a great deal to look forward to this season, we truly think there is something for everyone in this lineup from the fan favorite Million Dollar Quartet Christmas to Step Afrika!and so much more.”
Season tickets are available now ranging from $279 to $399 for all eight shows. Single show tickets are also available to the general public, which range from $25 to $75.
The OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center contains more than 1,000 seats in its state-of-the-art theater space.
The Oklahoma City Community College Performing Arts Series presents a diverse array of music, dance, theater and special attraction events to the community each year. The Series has received support from organizations like the Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Ad Astra Foundation and the E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation. The Kyiv City Ballet is underwritten by St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and The Cathy Leichter Trust. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact occc.edu/sponsorships.
For more details on each show or to buy season tickets, visit occc.edu/pas or call the OCCC Box Office at 405-682-7579. To learn more, visit occc.edu.
