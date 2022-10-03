OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) is now hosting a family-friendly, interactive exhibit, “A Colorful Dream,” that takes visitors on a journey through the entire spectrum of the rainbow.
“OCCC aims to enrich the lives of students, staff and the community at large. One of the ways we do that is by fostering a thriving arts environment,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “We are proud to offer Oklahoma City residents an opportunity to actively engage in the arts through this exhibit.”
“A Colorful Dream,” by contemporary fine art photographer Adrien Broom, features photographs detailing a young girl as she discovers a series of monochromatic fantasy worlds exploring the rich hues and associations that people have with colors.
“We are excited to host Adrien Broom’s work here at OCCC,” said Lemuel Bardeguez, OCCC Director of Cultural Programs. “The colors in this exhibit are intense and stir emotions in the viewer, while at the same time, creating a space for all ages to enjoy the photography.”
Broom is a contemporary fine art and commercial photographer living in Brooklyn, New York. Broom’s fine art photography often alludes to themes of childhood fantasy, using young women as protagonists. Her commercial work includes music, fashion, and portrait photography.
To create the exhibit, Broom constructed eight individual sets composed of objects evoking the essence of each respective color. She then photographed a young girl exploring and traveling through each world, passing through small portals that lead her on a journey through a red world, then orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and lastly a rainbow encompassing all the colors.
According to the press release, the images were not put together using photo-editing software, but are the result of hours of hard work, so what the viewer sees is what was in front of the camera’s lens during the shoot.
'There is magic just below the surface,” Broom said. “The images I create suggest something mysterious woven into the fabric of our everyday lives that is just out of sight. This tension between the surface and what lies beneath is a constant through-line in the work I create, whether building larger-than-life surrealist sets or capturing images of authors lost in reveries of their imaginations.”
In addition to 40 photographic images, the exhibition includes time-lapse videos showing the process of constructing the sets for the photographs, which offers insight into Broom’s creative process and the production required to bring these images to life.
“A Colorful Dream” runs through Oct. 20 in the Inasmuch Foundation Gallery inside OCCC’s Visual and Performing Arts Center. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. and by appointment. Call for reservations outside scheduled hours. Admission is free.
This exhibition is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, an organization that supports artists, cultural organizations and. Communities. ExhibitsUSA sends more than 25 exhibitions on tour to over 100 small- and mid-sized communities every year.
These exhibitions create access to an array of arts and humanities experiences, nurture the understanding of diverse cultures and art forms, and encourage the expanding depth and breadth of cultural life in local communities, the release stated.
Celebrating 50 years of providing educational opportunities for students in 2022, Oklahoma City Community College serves students preparing for college, working toward a degree or certificate or taking classes for personal enrichment. Approximately 17,000 students take courses offering college credit in more than 60 associate degree or certificate programs that lead to continued education at a four-year institution or entry into the workforce upon graduation.
For more information, visit occc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.