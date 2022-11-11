TONIGHT -- Friday, November 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – A reunion and celebration celebrating Reunion the First 25 Years for Prairie Dance Studio.
 
A virtual address form Beth Shumway, founding director, is just one feature as Oklahoma's first professional modern dance company and friends (perhaps you, dear reader?) gather at 50 Penn Place, 1900 NW Expressway, Suite 114 lower level, or time together, sharing memories and enjoying the company.
 
Prairie Dance Theatre Studio & Gallery -- Enriching Lives Through Dance for Over 40 Years. It's not just a DANCE space, it's so much MORE.
Remember, the King of Soul (James Brown) himself said it well: “The one thing that can solve most of our problems is dancing.”
 
If this evening won't work for your schedule, how about Thursday, November 17, at 5:30 p.m. for "Back to Nature - Opening Art Exhibit & Sale".
 
This will serve as the opening reception with Faith Dyson in the Peter Shumway Gallery at Prairie Dance Theatre Studio (and again, that's 50 Penn Place, 1900 NW Expressway Suite 114 lower level).
 
That's not all for next Thursday! From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. come experiment with - Prairie Palette - Watercolor Art Class, with Wine and cheese, and more. The beloved Prairie Palette fundraiser is back just in time for the holidays! Spend the evening with friends making art to keep or gift.
 
The Watercolor Art Class is led by resident artist, Faith Dyson, at Prairie Dance Theatre Studio in 50 Penn Place, 1900 NW Expressway Suite 114 lower level. It's $25! Venmo: @prairiedance-theatre or at the door.
 
Prairie Palette fundraiser is back just in time for the holidays. Spend the evening with friends making art to keep or gift. Watercolor Art Class led by resident Faith, the resident artist. Where's that? At Prairie Dance Theatre Studio in 50 Penn Place, 1900 NW Expressway, Suite 114 lower level
 
On Going on Tuesdays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., it's "Aloha in Motion" -– A soft hello to movement designed for adults 65+ No charge to participate. Funded through a grant from OCCF. According to the hosts, "Within the threads of Aloha and Hawaiian music, you will gently move, stretch, maybe do a little bit of hula, and a little talk story."
 
Art, dance, good company. They've got it all at Prairie Dance Theatre Studio. Check it out.
 
NOTE: 50 Penn Place Mall-walker Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.