Notes Live to build world-class 12,000 seat outdoor amphitheater in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City -- Notes Live, the rapidly growing music venue and hospitality company, has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement for land for a planned construction of one of its most stunning outdoor amphitheaters in its collection.

According to a press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, the project is “Modeled after Notes Live’s thriving food and music center in Colorado Springs.” Continuing: “The Mustang Creek Crossing development is projected to be a world-class outdoor amphitheater in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma just off John Kilpatrick Turnpike and Interstate 40.”

The project plans to feature 120 luxury firepit suites (which are on sale now), a landscaped grass berm, traditional reserved seating, and premium hospitality offerings for a cumulative projected capacity of 12,000 seats.

The company hopes to break ground in early 2024 and have the outdoor amphitheater open in time for Summer 2025 tours.

"Building world-class music venues is our passion and mission at Notes Live,” said JW Roth, CEO of Notes Live.

“With the upcoming construction of our expansive 12,000 seat amphitheater in Mustang Creek Crossing, we are excited to bring unforgettable concert experiences to Oklahoma City. Our commitment to unbeatable sound, sightlines, and elevated hospitality offerings will create memories that last a lifetime. We look forward to breaking ground in early 2024 and welcoming music enthusiasts to our stunning outdoor amphitheater in Summer 2025."

"It is our great pleasure to welcome The Sunset Amphitheater to Mustang Creek Crossing,” said Sam Coury, principal owner of Mustang Creek Crossing.

“Our family strives to grow this district into an entertainment and experience hub for the city’s west side and encourage investment for a stay and play destination that families from across the state and region will embrace.”

Owner/Agent representing Mustang Creek Crossing Development, Carol Coury Hefner, added, “It was an honor to find common ground in the Notes Live ownership as we share vision for this very large mixed use development and expand the future for Mustang/Yukon and Oklahoma City communities.”

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said in a statement, “I am thrilled about the partnership between Notes Live and Mustang Creek Crossing in bringing The Sunset Amphitheater to our great state. This state-of-the-art venue will not only enhance our entertainment landscape but will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and tourism.

“With its capacity to host the largest touring acts in the country, The Sunset will draw music enthusiasts from far and wide. Oklahoma's allure as a premier entertainment destination is growing stronger, and the Sunset Amphitheater will be a testament to our commitment to providing unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike.”

Chris West, Canadian County (Oklahoma) Sheriff, commented: “I’m extremely excited our county has been chosen for this high-quality development, which will bring in top shelf entertainment and dining venues to Mustang Creek Crossings. I’m certain The Sunset will be a tremendous addition to our incredible and rapidly growing community.”

In the last 12 months, Notes Live, Inc. announced new music and entertainment complexes in the growing markets of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Roanoke, Texas; and Gainesville, Georgia, which just opened for business this month. The company identifies markets in regions with growing populations but a dearth of high-quality music and entertainment venues, and offers premium concert experiences, complete with unbeatable sound and sightlines as well as elevated food and beverage offerings. In addition to having two Notes Live venues named to Billboard's "2022 New and Renovated Venues List," JW Roth was named a "VenuesNow 2022 All Star."

Notes Live has plans to operate in a dozen markets by 2026.

Notes Live, founded by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is the rapidly growing live-entertainment company that by the end of 2024 will be operating a half dozen large and mid-sized premium music venues across the West and South. The company identifies areas with growing populations but a dearth of high-quality music and entertainment venues and offers world-class concert experiences, complete with unbeatable sound and sightlines as well as elevated food and beverage options. It currently boasts entertainment campuses in both Colorado Springs, Colorado and Gainesville, Georgia that combine the Boot Barn Hall concert venue, Bourbon Brothers restaurant, and Notes Live music and social bar (Colorado Springs only). Within the next 24 months, Notes Live will have launched additional locations in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and beyond, as well as the company's crown jewel: The Sunset, a technically advanced, 8,000-person open-air amphitheater in Colorado Springs that will host the largest touring acts in the country in partnership exclusively by AEG Presents. Learn more at noteslive.vip.