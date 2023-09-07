From a Reporter's Notebook: Maestro Mickelthwate and the Philharmonic’s return to feature a stunning guest, Oklahoma's A.G. joins an historic coalition to combat child sex exploitation, and "Sound of Freedom" continues to defy the predictions of Hollywood's left-of-center chattering class.
Alexander Michelwate will lead the Oklahoma City Philharmonic into its thirty-fifty "magical season. This Saturday evening at 8 p.m. is "Opening Night" at the renovated Civic Center Music Hall.
The all-Tschaikovksy evening includes guest Ukranian violinist Anastasiya Petryshak, a prodigy turned international super-star.
According to the PHIL's publicity team, "The first half of the program will be Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto, which coincides with Lyric Theatre’s September world premiere, Concerto,
a new play by Alan Olejnikzak about the intriguing stories behind that famous work."
I met Mickelthwate for the first time early this summer at one of the many worthy causes he assists, the fundraising gala for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Red River Region (North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas) at the Skirvin Hotel. We were introduced by Mary Blankenship Pointer.
When I expressed regret for not meeting him before, I said, "You've been with us for what, three years now?"
His response was the soul of tolerance: “Since 2016, actually."
We had an enjoyable too-brief time remembering the late, great Guy Fraser Harrison, whose bronze statue is in front of the Civic Center.
According to a press release from the Attorney General of Oklahoma, the chief legal officers for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, two U.S. territories and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico have joined in a broad national coalition " urging Congress to study how artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to exploit children through child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and to protect children from those abuses."
The press release from Oklahoma A.G. Gentner Drummond said, "“AI presents a massive threat to our children, and Congress must act swiftly to deter the evils of child exploitation.
“The use of AI to create child sexual abuse material must be expressly addressed and we must ensure that prosecutors have every available tool to combat this disturbing new trend.”
The letter asking for congressional action said, “We are engaged in a race against time to protect the children of our country from the dangers of AI. Indeed, the proverbial walls of the city have already been breached. Now is the time to act.”
The full text of the historic letter, addressed to the bi-partisan leadership (both sides of the aisle) in the U.S. House, was ram-rodded by the National Association of Attorneys General. It can be studied here:
(https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/54_state_ags_urge_study_of_ai_and_harmful_impacts_on_children.pdf )
Newsweek magazine reports that “Sound of Freedom”-- the motion picture that intensified world-wide awareness of child sex trafficking and abuse -- "has smashed box office expectations outside of its biggest market, the U.S., which comes as no surprise to its director."
Although overseas gross receipts are not yet available, reporter Shannon Porter said in a Thursday (September 7) story the movie "reached two million advance ticket sales in Latin America in just four days, a feat which took a week in the U.S."
Jared Geesey, Angel Studios' chief distribution officer for the movie, was quoted by the Newsweek journalist saying, ""We're seeing packed theaters, standing ovations, widespread enthusiasm, and strong word-of-mouth from Buenos Aires to Mexico City to Bogota to Caracas, Lima, and beyond."
“Sound of Freedom” has been popular with Hispanic audiences within the United States, and that has translated into success around the Americas.
Citing a movie industry data website, The Numbers, Porter reported, found the Angel Studios dark-horse hit of the summer garnered the "number one spot in 18 countries across Central and South America, and the Caribbean."
(https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/sound-of-freedom-box-office-defies-expectations-outside-u-s/ar-AA1gnNtK?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=169abf935d0e46c9a2884f6e4debaca4&ei=11 )
Producer Eduardo Verástegu and director Alejandro Monteverde (also the screenwriter) told Newsweek they were not surprised by the film's $8 million+ overseas opening (from partial receipts).
The Newsweek story recounted the dismissive analyses of several Hollywood and film analysts who predicted "Sound of Freedom" would fall flat outside of the U.S..
The sustained success of the film is not limited to the Americas, Porter reported:
"The movie also reached top spot in New Zealand, and second place in Australia and South Africa. While in the U.K. it made it in to the top four most-watched movies on its first weekend."
Yep, a real flop. For the pundits.
