Still out searching for news nuggets on hard-right websites, which I have added to my research activity because the "mainstream" media misses so many stories which I, at least, find interesting.
Amy Woodyatt reported for Cable News Network that transgender women "women will not be allowed to compete in the women’s category of British Rowing events." Only athletes designated as "female at birth" can cmpete in women's categories the group administers. The same rule wil aply to swimmers selected to "represent Great Britain or England at international events," Woodyatt reported.
There will be "open categories" and "mixed" competitions, " providing 50% of crew are eligible to compete as women."
Last year, British Cycling banned non-binary riders in female competition, as well as transgenders.
International rules are mixed, with some governing atheltic groups allowing transgender women if their "serum testosterone" levels fall within certain ranges.
(https://taniajoy.tv/2023/08/04/uk-rowing-bans-trans-women-from-competition/ )
In other news, the Miss Italy beauty pageant competition, for which Patrizia Mirigliani is the patron, announced recently through Radio Cusano that Miss Italy would not “jump on the glittery bandwagon of trans activism.”
She emphasized: "Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth."
https://leadpatriot.com/miss-italy-contest-makes-an-announcement-causing-political-uproar/23194/
The Italian news came after, in the words of Eva Vlaardingerbroek (a Dutch commentator) reported through an X tweet in July that "A man just won ‘Miss Netherlands’ 2023. Considering the fact that we live in a post-Truth world, I wasn’t even expecting anything else. It’s all so predictable and unoriginal at this point.”
In protest of the Miss Italy news, more than 100 transgender men signed up for the competition, according to stories on Cable News Network and other outlets.
